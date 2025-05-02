Urgent safety alert issued for dangerous Elephtt-baby infant swings

CPSC warns consumers to stop using Elephtt-baby infant swings due to deadly hazards.

Swings violate Safe Sleep for Babies Act and Reese’s Law, posing suffocation and battery ingestion risks.

Seller has not recalled the product; CPSC urges disposal and reporting of incidents.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent warning to parents and caregivers regarding Elephtt-baby Infant Swings, which it said pose severe safety hazards to infants. The agency is instructing consumers to immediately stop use and dispose of the swings, citing violations of multiple federal safety regulations and life-threatening risks.

The Elephtt-baby Infant Swings were sold on Amazon.com for approximately $90 and marketed as suitable for infant sleep. However, the swings feature an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, a direct violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The Act prohibits products for infant sleep that are not flat and firm, as elevated angles have been linked to a heightened risk of suffocation and fatal injury in infants.

The CPSC notes that approximately 2,500 units of this swing model (RS003) have been sold. Each swing includes a white base, dark or light gray seat fabric, and branding marked "coolbaby" on both the seat restraint and base. These units were manufactured in China by Qingdaoyisikedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi, operating under the Elephtt-baby brand.

Battery safety law also violated

In addition to sleep safety violations, the swings fail to meet federal safety standards regarding button cell and coin batteries. The included remote control contains a lithium coin battery, but does not feature the warning labels mandated by Reese’s Law, a regulation enacted to protect children from accidental battery ingestion.

If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause catastrophic internal injuries, including chemical burns and death. The CPSC urges that the battery be removed from the remote control and disposed of or recycled in accordance with local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

No recall or remedy offered

Despite the dangers, Elephtt-baby has not agreed to a voluntary recall, nor has the company offered consumers any form of remedy. The CPSC has formally issued a Notice of Violation to the seller but warns that consumers should not wait for a formal recall to act.

The CPSC strongly urges consumers to:

Stop using the Elephtt-baby swings immediately.

Dispose of the swings safely. Do not resell or donate.

Remove and properly dispose of the coin battery from the remote.

Report any injuries or defects at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Parents and caregivers are reminded that the safest sleep environment for infants is a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, free of loose bedding or soft items. Infants should always be placed on their backs to sleep and relocated from inclined or upright positions to safe sleep environments as soon as possible.

