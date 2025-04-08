Here’s what parents need to know about the measles outbreak

After a second death from measles in Texas, health officials everywhere are urging parents to be vigilant for symptoms and to make sure their children are vaccinated against the childhood disease.

“Measles is not a benign infection, like a common cold,” Dr. Michael Smit, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said in a press release. “It carries the risk of severe complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, and in rare cases, death.”

Nationwide, measles cases have begun to rise. These cases form part of a growing national trend, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting over 480 measles cases across 20 states. Texas is currently experiencing the most significant outbreak.

Measles, one of the world’s most contagious diseases, is caused by an airborne virus that spreads rapidly through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a distinctive rash three to four days later.

Children under the age of 19 account for more than 75% of reported cases in the U.S. so far this year, underscoring the virus’s disproportionate impact on younger populations.

Vaccination is the most effective defense

Health experts continue to urge vaccination as the most powerful tool in combating measles outbreaks. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 97% protection after two doses, according to the CDC.

“Vaccinating your child is the best way to prevent measles and protect your community,” said Smit. “If your goal is to avoid catching measles – and spreading it to others – the vaccine is your best bet.”

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is typically administered at 12 to 15 months of age, with a second dose recommended between ages four and six. While full protection is usually achieved about a month after the second dose, receiving the vaccine shortly after exposure can still reduce the severity of illness.

“There is ongoing potential for worsening widespread outbreaks if contagious individuals with measles enter communities with low vaccination rates,” said Smit.

Protecting vulnerable children

Children who are too young to be vaccinated or who are immunocompromised face higher risks of serious illness. Parents of these children should consult their healthcare providers immediately if exposure is suspected. In some cases, a dose of antibodies administered soon after exposure can help prevent the infection from developing.

Doctors also advise that everyone in close contact with vulnerable children be fully vaccinated to create a protective “cocoon” of immunity.

While some parents consider alternatives like vitamin A supplements, experts clarify that such treatments are not effective in preventing measles.

Vaccination is covered by most insurance plans and is available through programs like Vaccines for Children. Families are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers to ensure immunizations are up to date, especially before travel to areas experiencing outbreaks.

For parents planning international travel with infants younger than 12 months, an early dose of the measles vaccine may be recommended. However, this early dose does not replace the two standard childhood immunizations.

Public health officials continue to emphasize vigilance and immunization as the most reliable strategies to protect against measles and its complications.

