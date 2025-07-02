Pediatrician offers July 4th safety tips for children

Sparklers can burn hotter than a blowtorch—keep them away from kids

Grill and fire pit embers remain dangerous long after flames are out

Tabletop s’mores makers pose serious burn risks from alcohol-fueled flare-ups



Independence Day celebrations include activities that can pose risks to children, in particular the risk of serious burns. There will be plenty of hot grills and fireworks, prompting the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to issue a crucial reminder: amid the festivities, don’t overlook safety.

Dr. Alejandro Garcia, pediatric surgeon and director of the Pediatric Burn Program at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, says many underestimated hazards bring young patients into emergency rooms every year around Independence Day.

Sparklers: not as safe as they seem

Although often marketed as a safe alternative to traditional fireworks, sparklers can reach temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt metal. Garcia emphasizes that children, especially the very young, should not handle sparklers under any circumstances.

“Older children and teens may be able to use them with supervision, but they should always be kept away from faces and hair to avoid serious burns,” Garcia said.

Backyard barbecues are a holiday staple, but Garcia warns that grills and fire pits remain hazardous even after the flames go out.

“Embers can stay hot for up to 24 hours,” he notes, cautioning that children often mistake extinguished fire pits for play areas. To eliminate post-fire risk, Garcia recommends dousing embers with cold water. He said this simple step can prevent accidental burns when children wander too close to what appears to be a safe, extinguished spot.

Tabletop fire pits and s’mores makers: A new ER risk

The growing popularity of tabletop fire pits and s’mores-making kits has introduced a new set of dangers. These devices often rely on rubbing alcohol for ignition, and improper refueling can trigger dangerous flare-ups or even explosions.

Last December, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a critical consumer alert, urging consumers to stop purchasing or using fire pits designed to burn pooled alcohol or other liquid fuels.

These products, often marketed as tabletop fire pits, fire pots, miniature fireplaces, or portable indoor fires, pose significant safety risks and should be immediately discontinued and disposed of by consumers, the agency said.

In October 2024, Colsen issued a recall for about 89,500 fire pits because the company said there is a risk of serious burn injuries from flames jetting from the pit and spreading fire. At the time there had been 31 incidents reported, some resulting in serious burns.

“Children should never operate these devices unsupervised,” Garcia warns. “We’ve seen a significant rise in burn injuries linked to them.”

Keeping the celebrations safe

As the fireworks light up the sky this week, Garcia urges families to remain vigilant. Simple precautions—like adult supervision, safe distances from heat sources, and proper fire extinguishing—can make the difference between a fun celebration and a trip to the emergency room.

And when it comes to fireworks, it’s probably best to leave it to the pros who handle community displays.