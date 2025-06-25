How to have a safe summer with kids

Summer means kids have more free time, which also comes with the potential for safety risks.

Experts shared some of the biggest risks, including how parents can ensure a fun and safe summer this year.

One of the biggest tips: supervision is key to safety.

School’s out, and that means it’s time for parents to start planning for the summer.

While there are trips, holidays, summer camp, and more to look forward to, another thing parents are going to want to be mindful of: safety.

Whether it’s swimming, heat, or playgrounds, there are countless opportunities for safety risks, and it’s important for parents to be aware of the potential risks and how to prevent them.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed several safety experts to learn the ins and outs of summer safety.

Swimming safety

According to Dr. Alexandra Gorab, pediatrician in Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Primary Care Network, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children aged 1-4. She explained that pools, lakes, and even bathtubs pose serious risks without constant supervision.

To keep kids safe while they’re swimming this summer, Chris DeJong founder and president of Big Blue Swim School, put together the SAFER acronym to help parents during swimming season:

S wim with a buddy and designate a Water Watcher: Identify an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers and rotate that person every 30 minutes to avoid supervision fatigue.

wim with a buddy and designate a Water Watcher: Identify an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers and rotate that person every 30 minutes to avoid supervision fatigue. A cquire CPR and first aid training: Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take CPR and first aid training with a reputable group such as the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond quickly and confidently in case of injury.

cquire CPR and first aid training: Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take CPR and first aid training with a reputable group such as the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond quickly and confidently in case of injury. F ind and reduce water hazards: Install fencing, locks and alarms around water if you have a pool at home, don’t leave toys or items of interest near the water and ensure proper fitting life jackets are available for any water activities.

ind and reduce water hazards: Install fencing, locks and alarms around water if you have a pool at home, don’t leave toys or items of interest near the water and ensure proper fitting life jackets are available for any water activities. E nroll in swim lessons to improve your skills: The CDC notes that formal swim lessons reduce drowning by 88%, making year-round formal swim lessons the best way to help a child be ready around the water.

nroll in swim lessons to improve your skills: The CDC notes that formal swim lessons reduce drowning by 88%, making year-round formal swim lessons the best way to help a child be ready around the water. Respond fast and call 911 for emergencies: A drowning incident isn’t always obvious, making closer supervision essential for any water activity. Ensure the Water Watcher can respond quickly and dial 911 in case of emergency.

Dr. Philip Mularoni, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, shared some more water safety tips for parents:

Use life jackets on boats, around open bodies of water, or when participating in water sports.

Avoid rip currents at the beach.

Never swim alone or leave a child unattended near the water.

Secure pool gates and any entries to water sources.

Take swimming lessons.

Heat can be a cause for concern

With rising temperatures, the heat can be dangerous for young ones.

“Children are more susceptible to heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during outdoor play and sports,” Dr. Gorab said. “Dehydration is also more common when the temperatures rise. Kids often forget to drink enough fluids, especially when they are having fun outdoors.

“Encourage regular water breaks. Limit intense outdoor activity during peak heat (10 AM–4 PM). Look for signs of overheating: heavy sweating, fatigue, hot/flushed skin, irritability (especially in younger children/infants),” she added.

Dr. Danielle Hirsch, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, explained that kids with chronic health problems, including being overweight or taking certain medicines, may be even more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.

“If your child experiences symptoms of overheating, they need to move immediately to a cool place and rest,” she explained. “Remove any excess clothing and try to find a fan or a cool cloth to apply to the face. Give them something to drink that includes salt and sugar, such as a sports drink.”

Other safety tips

Gorab shared more advice for parents to help keep their kids safe this summer:

Apply broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours. Use hats, sunglasses, and seek shade often.

Always use helmets for bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Check play equipment for safety hazards. An undistracted adult should monitor play equipment at all times.

Keep perishable foods cold. Discard anything left out for more than two hours (one hour if >90°F).

Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a minute. Double check the back seat before locking the car.

Avoid fireworks at home. Fireworks cause thousands of injuries yearly, ranging from mild burns to very severe injuries. Opt to attend public firework shows instead.

Avoid trampolines unless supervised and safety rules are enforced (single jumper, safety net, no flips).

“Summer is a great opportunity for outdoor activities, travel, and family bonding, but preparation and safety are key,” Gorab said.

“Encourage open communication so kids feel comfortable reporting injuries or unsafe situations. Summer is also a time with less structure because children are home from school, thus try to maintain consistent schedules, set screen time limits, and continue good sleep hygiene.”