JBS USA Food agrees to help the Labor Department crack down on child labor

JBS USA Food Co., one of the nation's largest meatpacking processors and slaughterhouses, has agreed to a joint initiative with the U.S. Labor Department to end illegal child labor practices within its supply chain.

The company has committed to providing $4 million to support individuals and communities affected by unlawful child labor practices across the United States. The initiative aims to hold key elements of JBS's supply chain, third-party contractors, and service providers accountable for illegal child labor.

Labor Department officials say the agreement acknowledges JBS's responsibility in addressing past child labor violations and sets a precedent for industry standards. The agreement follows extensive investigations by the Department of Labor, which revealed that JBS's third-party service providers employed children in hazardous conditions.

With over 4,000 children found in violation of federal child labor laws in fiscal year 2024, the department said it continues to prioritize child protection, maintaining over 1,000 open investigations.

"JBS USA Food Co. has adopted creative and forward-thinking compliance measures to combat illegal child labor,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “JBS has taken responsibility for children performing dangerous work at its facilities by proposing concrete and enforceable solutions to address those issues."

Where the money will go

The funds will be directed towards preventing illegal child labor and supporting victims, with a focus on communities in Guntersville, Ala., Greeley, Colo., Ottumwa, Iowa, Worthington, Minn.,; and Grand Island, Neb. Assistance will include scholarships, stipends, educational aid, and support for community organizations in areas such as English as a Second Language teaching, literacy, job training, and housing.

"Host companies like JBS have enormous leverage to help prevent child labor in their supply chains and even more broadly in the industry,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “With this agreement, JBS USA Food Co. is taking significant steps to ensure children are not put in harm’s way at its facilities or by its contractors."

In addition to the financial commitment, JBS will implement several measures to enhance compliance and awareness. These include hosting a symposium on preventing illegal child labor, hiring a compliance specialist, maintaining a toll-free ethics hotline, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy in contracts with third-party service providers. The company will also conduct community outreach and create targeted advertising campaigns to raise awareness about unlawful child labor practices.