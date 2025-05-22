Off-roading's not for kids - fatalities up 127% last year

632 off-highway vehicle (OHV) deaths reported in 2024, including 119 children — a 127% year-over-year surge.

Experts warn children under 16 are especially at risk and call for stronger safety measures and awareness campaigns.

Consumer Federation of America (CFA) warns that threats to the independence of the Consumer Product Safety Commission may further endanger public safety.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) has issued a dire warning about the growing danger posed by off-highway vehicles (OHVs) after a 127% spike in fatalities last year. In 2024 alone, 632 people lost their lives in OHV-related incidents, including 119 children aged 16 and under — a tragic toll that includes toddlers and even an infant.

“Year after year, CFA has found the percentage of children dying in OHV-related incidents to be deeply alarming,” said Courtney Griffin, CFA’s Director of Consumer Product Safety. “It is heartbreaking and unacceptable to see even toddlers included in these fatality statistics. These are preventable tragedies.”

Children face outsize risk

Despite safety warnings, many children continue to ride OHVs not designed for their age or skill level. Experts emphasize that all OHVs — including youth models — are inherently risky and not appropriate for young users.

“OHVs are fast, complex machines, and due to their design, they roll over easily,” said Dr. Gary Smith, President of the Child Injury Prevention Alliance. “Children younger than 16 years just aren’t ready for the demands of safe riding.”

Geographic risk factors

An analysis of per-capita OHV deaths from 2013 to 2024 reveals that states with more permissive on-road OHV policies tend to have higher fatality rates. West Virginia leads the nation in per-capita OHV deaths, followed closely by Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming — states where OHV use on public roads is more common.

CFA says these findings suggest a clear link between lenient regulation and increased loss of life, underscoring the need for stronger laws and better public education.

CPSC independence under threat

The CFA also warns that recent political efforts to weaken the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) could exacerbate the crisis. The CPSC plays a vital role in setting and enforcing safety standards for OHVs and other consumer products.

Recent moves — including the abrupt firing of three commissioners and proposals to increase political control over the agency — could severely limit the CPSC’s ability to respond to unsafe products, CFA said.

“Politicizing the CPSC limits its effectiveness and puts lives at risk,” the CFA said in a statement. “It is vital that the CPSC remains an independent, bipartisan agency, focused solely on public safety.”

CFA’s Seven-Step Safety Checklist for OHV Riders

To reduce OHV injuries and fatalities, CFA urges all riders and families to follow these critical safety guidelines:

Never operate an OHV on a public road. Do not allow children under 16 to operate adult-sized OHVs. Always wear a helmet and protective gear. Wear seatbelts when available. Never carry more passengers than the vehicle is designed for. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Take a certified hands-on safety course.

For more information and a breakdown of OHV fatality data, visit the CFA’s official page: Off-Highway Vehicle Safety and Fatality Data