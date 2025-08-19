Regulators warn parents about dangerous knock-off Labubu dolls

CPSC warns against counterfeit Labubu plush toys posing choking hazards

Thousands of fake dolls seized at U.S. ports after failing federal safety tests

Parents urged to buy only from reputable sellers and check for authenticity markers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent warning to parents and caregivers about counterfeit Labubu dolls, citing serious safety risks for children.

The fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit in their mouth, creating the risk of suffocation. CPSC has also received reports of knockoff dolls breaking apart easily, releasing small pieces that could be choking hazards.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

Labubu dolls are collectible designer toys created by Pop Mart, a Chinese company known for its blind-box art toys and collaborations with independent artists. Authentic Labubu dolls are not included in the CPSC warning.

Seizures at U.S. ports

CPSC investigators say they have intercepted multiple shipments of counterfeit Labubu dolls originating from China. Thousands of units have been seized after inspectors confirmed violations of federal safety regulations governing toys with small parts.

Federal law prohibits the importation and sale of products that fail to meet these standards, and the agency has pledged continued aggressive enforcement at U.S. ports to keep dangerous toys out of American homes.

Spotting a fake

To help consumers avoid counterfeit toys, CPSC is advising families to take a closer look at what they buy:

Watch out for deep discounts, which may signal fake products.

Check for authenticity markers: genuine Pop Mart Labubu dolls feature a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official site, and, in newer versions, a UV stamp on one foot.

Count the teeth: authentic dolls have nine; fakes often have the wrong number.

Examine the colors: knockoffs often appear overly bright or off-shade.

Buy from trusted retailers or verified online marketplaces only.

Look for safety labeling that includes choking hazard warnings and independent safety certifications.

CPSC said it urges families to immediately stop using any counterfeit Labubu dolls already in their possession and to dispose of them safely. Parents are encouraged to report product defects or any injury incidents at www.SaferProducts.gov.