Nicotine pouch poisonings soar among children

Calls to poison control centers about kids under 6 ingesting nicotine pouches jumped 763% between 2020 and 2023.

Nicotine pouches carry a higher risk of serious medical outcomes and hospitalizations than other nicotine products.

Experts urge parents to store nicotine products securely—or avoid having them at home altogether—to keep children safe.

Poison control centers across the United States are raising urgent alarms about a sharp rise in accidental nicotine pouch poisonings among young children, fueled by the products’ growing popularity and easy accessibility in homes.

A new study published today in the journal Pediatrics reveals that calls involving children under age 6 who ingested nicotine pouches skyrocketed by 763% from 2020 to 2023.

“The popularity of these products started in 2019,” said Natalie Rine, study co-author and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center. “There was a large increase in sales between 2019 and 2022… and we started getting calls more frequently.”

The surge coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept children home more often and increased their exposure to potentially dangerous household products like nicotine pouches, sometimes known colloquially as “lip pillow” or “upper decker.”

A dangerous trend for kids

Nicotine pouches are small microfiber packets filled with nicotine powder that users tuck inside their mouths. Unlike traditional tobacco products, they don’t produce smoke or vapor, making them seemingly less conspicuous—and potentially more appealing or accessible to curious children.

The study found that nicotine pouches were 1.5 times more likely to cause serious medical outcomes and twice as likely to lead to hospital admission compared with other nicotine products such as cigarettes or liquid nicotine.

Nicotine is highly toxic to children, especially in concentrated forms like pouches. Minor symptoms can start with nausea and vomiting, but higher doses can cause dangerous spikes in blood pressure, rapid heart rate, seizures, and even respiratory failure.

Among the 135,000 calls to poison control centers for nicotine-related incidents between 2010 and 2023, researchers documented two child deaths linked to nicotine exposure.

How to keep kids safe

Experts stress that the best way to prevent an emergency is to avoid having nicotine products at home. But for families who do keep them, Rine offers critical safety tips:

Choose products with child-resistant packaging.

Store nicotine items high up and out of sight, preferably in locked cabinets.

Avoid using nicotine products in front of children, who may mimic the behavior.

Keep purses or bags containing nicotine products away from children’s reach.

Save the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) in your phone and post it somewhere visible in your home.

If a child ingests a nicotine pouch, Rine advises parents to call 911 for emergencies or contact the Poison Help Line for guidance if symptoms are mild. She strongly warns against inducing vomiting, which can lead to additional complications if fluids enter the lungs.

“Inducing vomiting is one of the bigger misconceptions that’s out there,” Rine said. “More often than not, you have the potential to cause more of a problem than what you’re already dealing with.”

Parents and caregivers are urged to remain vigilant as nicotine products continue to surge in popularity. For help in a poisoning emergency, call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential advice 24/7.