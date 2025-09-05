U.S. job growth stalled in August

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose modestly in August by 22,000 jobs, showing little change since April.

Health care and social assistance saw the strongest gains, with more than 47,000 combined jobs added.

Job losses in the federal government, manufacturing, and mining sectors offset much of that growth.

It’s getting harder to find a job. The U.S. labor market showed little momentum in August, with total nonfarm payroll employment rising by just 22,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate remained at 4.3%, nearly unchanged from recent months, as the economy continued to display signs of a slowdown. August job creation was well below the census estimate of 75,000, suggesting a slowing job market.

Strongest sectors: Health care and social assistance

Health care once again proved to be the largest driver of job growth, adding 31,000 positions in August. Gains were spread across ambulatory health care services (+13,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000), and hospitals (+9,000).

While this was below the 12-month average monthly increase of 42,000, it still accounted for the bulk of August’s job creation.

Employment in social assistance also contributed to labor market strength, with 16,000 new jobs, all of them concentrated in individual and family services. Together, these sectors added nearly 50,000 jobs, helping to offset declines elsewhere.

Weakest sectors: Government, mining, and manufacturing

Federal government employment continued to slide, falling by 15,000 jobs in August. The sector has now lost 97,000 positions since January, marking one of the steepest contractions this year.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector shed 6,000 jobs, reversing a year of relative stability.

Manufacturing also struggled, losing 12,000 jobs over the month and 78,000 since the start of the year. The steepest decline was seen in transportation equipment manufacturing, where a strike contributed to a loss of 15,000 jobs.

Key areas of the economy, including construction, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality, showed little change.

Overall, the August report shows a labor market in balance: health care and social services continue to grow steadily, but government, manufacturing, and energy extraction remain persistent drags on overall employment.