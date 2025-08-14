Ulta and Target to end in-store partnership in 2026

Ulta and Target will end their in-store beauty partnership when the current agreement runs out in August 2026.

Until then, you can still shop Ulta Beauty at Target stores and online, and continue earning linked rewards.

Both brands promise a smooth transition, with Ulta launching its own online marketplace and Target continuing to offer a strong beauty lineup.

If you’ve been a fan of the Ulta Beauty section inside Target stores, the days of shopping both stores in one are officially numbered.

Ulta and Target announced that they have mutually decided not to renew their shop-in-shop agreement, which means the Ulta-in-Target experience will officially end when the contract wraps up in August 2026.

However, there’s no need to worry just yet! Until then, everything still operates as usual, both in stores and online. Plus, if you've linked your Ulta Beauty Rewards with your Target Circle account, those earned perks continue until August 2026.

“For 35 years, Ulta Beauty has revolutionized how people experience beauty – bringing together an unmatched assortment from mass to luxury – and our partnership with Target was one of many unique ways we have brought the power of beauty to guests nationwide,” Amiee Bayer-Thomas, chief retail officer, Ulta Beauty, said in a news release

“As we continue to execute our Ulta Beauty Unleashed plans, we’re confident our wide-ranging assortment, expert services and inspiring in-store experiences will reinforce our leadership in beauty and define the next chapter of our brand.”

What Shoppers Should Know

Shopping and Rewards Still Work—Until 2026

From now through August 2026, Ulta Beauty at Target remains fully operational. You can still stroll into your local Target (or browse the mobile app or website) and get all the Ulta-branded makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more — plus earn Ulta Rewards if your accounts are linked.

What Ulta Has Planned

Ulta isn’t going away — it’s focusing on growing its own game. The retailer highlights its long-standing presence (about 1,500 stores across the U.S.) and its plan to launch the Ulta Beauty Marketplace later this year, a curated online hub to bring in new brands and audiences. Essentially, Ulta is steering shoppers toward its own platforms, where rewards, a vast product mix, and salon services stay front and center.

What’s Next for Target

Target is keeping its beauty game strong. Even after the Ulta section closes, Target promises to maintain an up-to-date beauty selection — beauty essentials, brand-new finds, fun product trials, and sharp pricing. The takeaway: beauty at Target stays convenient and fresh, even without the Ulta branding.

A Smooth Transition Ahead

Both companies want consumers to know that this will be a seamless hand-off. They pledge to preserve product availability and a smooth shopping experience through the end of the partnership, plus ensure support for their teams and partners during the transition.

“We’re proud of our shared success with Ulta Beauty and the experience we’ve delivered together,” Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in the news release.

“The magic of shopping for beauty at Target is the combination of on-trend products that delight consumers with an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. We look forward to what’s ahead and remain committed to offering the beauty experience consumers have come to expect from Target – one centered on an exciting mix of beauty brands with continuous newness, all at an unbeatable value.”