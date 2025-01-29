Trump Administration's firing of the USDA Inspector General raises questions about food safety

The Trump Administration's house-cleaning efforts went into high gear Friday night, as it ousted Inspectors General (IGs) at several major departments, among them Phyllis K. Fong, Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The timing was at best unfortunate, as the IG was in the midst of investigating a serious food safety incident at Boar’s Head’s facility in Jarratt, Virginia, after a fatal listeriosis outbreak was linked to the plant.

The USDA’s OIG had been alerted to repeated sanitary violations at the facility, which had sparked concern among both the public and government officials, especially after several outbreaks traced back to the plant.

Fong, who had been the USDA Inspector General since her appointment in 2002, had managed to raise awareness and prompt action on numerous food safety issues, such as those at Boar’s Head. Security agents escorted Fong from the building after she said she did not believe the Administration had followed the proper steps to remove her from her Senate-approved post.

The White House defended the firings, saying "these rogue, partisan bureaucrats... have been relieved of their duties in order to make room for qualified individuals who will uphold the rule of law and protect Democracy."

With her ouster, the outcome of the Boar's Head investigation is in doubt, along with the continuing examinations of the growth of bird flu and of Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink.