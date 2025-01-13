Tax season officially kicks off January 27

It’s that time of year again: tax season.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will officially begin accepting 2024 tax returns on January 27, 2025. The deadline for filing taxes will be April 15, 2025.
“This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.
“These taxpayer-focused improvements we’ve done so far are important, but they are just the beginning of what the IRS needs to do. More can be done with continued investment in the nation’s tax system.”
Changes to the filing system for this year
The IRS continues to update its filing system to make the process smoother and easier for consumers each year. Here are some updates taxpayers can expect this year:
Updated notices: This year, the IRS has plans to update and deploy 84 notices that go out to taxpayers. In addition to the redesign, the agency is planning to upload these notices to taxpayers’ online accounts to have access to both paper and digital versions of these forms.
Virtual assistants: The IRS is continuing to update its help features for taxpayers, including the addition of virtual assistants. These assistants will be available both online and on the phone, so any way that consumers want to contact the IRS, they’ll be able to quickly move through the help system. The assistants will be available in both English and Spanish, and the IRS hopes that this will help cut down on hold wait times on the phone, and make it easier and faster for taxpayers to get their questions answered.
IRS online accounts: The updated online accounts will allow taxpayers to do just about anything online – view, make, and cancel payments; view your latest tax return; receive and view IRS notices; sign tax forms; get account transcripts; and more. This year will also feature a banner that will highlight some of the most common scams throughout tax season. This tool will educate consumers on tax-related scams to help them avoid falling victim to such scams.
Mobile-adaptive tax forms: This update will make it easier for consumers to access tax forms on their mobile devices. Over 65 forms will be adaptive for mobile devices this year.
Direct File opens in 25 states: The IRS started rolling out the Direct File feature in 2024, with a limited number of states offering the option to taxpayers. Now, for 2025, there will be 25 states accepting Direct File starting on January 27, including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The IRS is also expanding the scope of Direct File, allowing taxpayers who claim the following tax credits to utilize the feature: Child and Dependent Care Credit, Premium Tax Credit, Credit for the Elderly and Disabled, and Retirement Savings Contributions Credit.
Free File opens early: While the IRS won’t start officially accepting returns until January 27, taxpayers can log into their accounts and begin preparing their returns in IRS Free File. The system will allow users to get their returns ready ahead of time and be prepared to submit them on January 27. Free File is available in English and Spanish.