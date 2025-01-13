Tax season officially kicks off January 27

It’s that time of year again: tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will officially begin accepting 2024 tax returns on January 27, 2025. The deadline for filing taxes will be April 15, 2025.

“This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

“These taxpayer-focused improvements we’ve done so far are important, but they are just the beginning of what the IRS needs to do. More can be done with continued investment in the nation’s tax system.”

Changes to the filing system for this year

The IRS continues to update its filing system to make the process smoother and easier for consumers each year. Here are some updates taxpayers can expect this year: