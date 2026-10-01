The IRS has launched a new app for taxpayers

The IRS has launched a new mobile app that replaces IRS2Go and provides access to more tax-account services from smartphones and tablets.

Taxpayers can use the app to check refunds, view balances, make payments, read certain IRS notices, download tax records, and retrieve an Identity Protection PIN.

The IRS is warning consumers to watch for lookalike apps and scams, and they should only download the app through verified IRS links or official app stores.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is putting more of its services on consumers' smartphones, launching a new mobile app that provides taxpayers with access to information that previously often required visiting IRS.gov.

The new IRS app officially launched this month and replaces IRS2Go, the agency's mobile application that has been available for more than a decade. The IRS said the change is part of an effort to expand its digital services and make routine tax matters easier to handle from a mobile device.

"The new IRS app puts more services at taxpayers' fingertips," IRS CEO Frank J. Bisignano said in announcing the launch. He said the agency wants taxpayers to be able to interact with the IRS at home or while on the go.

The app is free and available through Apple's App Store and Google Play. It is offered in English and Spanish.

What taxpayers can do with the app

Some of the most useful features involve tasks that taxpayers may need to perform after filing a return.

After securely signing in, taxpayers may be able to:

Check the status of a refund or amended return

View their available tax balance

Make payments and review payment activity

Read selected IRS notices and letters

Access tax records and transcripts

Change certain profile and communication preferences

Retrieve an Identity Protection PIN, or IP PIN

Some services don't require taxpayers to sign in. Consumers can check their refund status, make certain payments, and find free tax-filing assistance without logging into an account.

Taxpayers who do sign in use the same secure authentication process used for the IRS Individual Online Account. The app opens a secure browser window for authentication and then returns the taxpayer to the app.

The IRS says tax-account information displayed after a taxpayer signs in isn't permanently stored on the device. Information transmitted between the app and IRS systems is encrypted.

Existing IRS2Go users don't need a new download

Consumers who already have IRS2Go don't need to search for and download another application.

If automatic app updates are turned on, IRS2Go will be updated to the new IRS app through the normal update process. Otherwise, users can manually update the application through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

The IRS app currently requires iOS or iPadOS 15.1 or later on Apple devices and Android 7.0 or later on Android devices.

The agency stressed that the app doesn't replace IRS.gov. The website will continue to provide the agency's full range of tax information, forms, guidance, and online services. Business Tax Account and Tax Pro Account services also aren't being moved into the app at this point.

Beware of fake IRS apps

The launch also creates a potential new opportunity for scammers.

The IRS is specifically warning taxpayers to be cautious of lookalike apps, online advertisements. and unsolicited messages claiming to provide access to IRS accounts.

Consumers should only use links provided through IRS.gov or verified listings in the Apple App Store and Google Play to make sure they're getting the genuine application. That warning is especially important because a fraudulent app could be designed to collect Social Security numbers, passwords, bank information, and other data useful for identity theft.

The IRS says it will not send an unsolicited text, email, or pop-up message asking consumers to provide sensitive personal or financial information. Consumers receiving such a message shouldn't click its links or provide information.

The new app isn't finished evolving. The IRS says it plans to add more capabilities and services over time, potentially allowing taxpayers to handle an increasing number of routine tax matters without calling the agency or visiting IRS.gov.