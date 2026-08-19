IRS clarifies ‘no tax on overtime’ rule — and not all overtime pay qualifies

The IRS has clarified that “no tax on overtime” is a deduction, not a blanket exemption from federal taxes on overtime wages.

Generally, only the premium portion of overtime required under the Fair Labor Standards Act qualifies — such as the extra “half” in time-and-a-half pay.

The deduction is capped at $12,500 for individuals and $25,000 for married couples filing jointly, with benefits phasing out at higher incomes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued new guidance clarifying how the federal “no tax on overtime” provision works, spelling out which workers and wages qualify for the new tax break and addressing a potentially confusing point: The law does not make all overtime earnings tax-free.

The IRS has updated its frequently asked questions on the deduction for qualified overtime compensation, replacing guidance released in January. The agency said the revisions clarify the deduction’s limits and timing, Fair Labor Standards Act coverage, and employer reporting requirements.

Under the provision, taxpayers can deduct up to $12,500 in qualified overtime compensation each year, or up to $25,000 for married couples filing jointly. The deduction begins to phase out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $150,000 for an individual or $300,000 for a joint return.

What ‘no tax on overtime’ actually means

Despite the shorthand name, workers cannot simply subtract all of their overtime wages from their taxable income.

Qualified overtime generally means the amount paid above a worker’s regular rate that is required by Section 7 of the Fair Labor Standards Act. For a worker receiving the standard time-and-a-half overtime rate, that generally means the additional one-half portion qualifies for the deduction — not the worker’s entire overtime paycheck.

For example, suppose a worker normally earns $20 an hour and receives $30 an hour for FLSA-required overtime. Generally, the $10 overtime premium is the portion that could count as qualified overtime compensation for the deduction.

There is another important restriction: Overtime that is not required by the FLSA does not qualify simply because an employer calls it overtime. The IRS says an employee who isn't eligible for overtime under the FLSA doesn't receive qualified overtime compensation even if another arrangement, such as a collective bargaining agreement, provides overtime pay.

Taxes can still come out of overtime paychecks

Workers also shouldn't expect qualifying overtime to automatically disappear from their taxable wages on each paycheck.

The IRS says qualified overtime remains subject to federal income tax withholding. Employers generally cannot reduce withholding because of the deduction unless an employee submits an updated, valid Form W-4 that accounts for the expected overtime deduction. Overtime compensation also generally remains subject to employment taxes such as Social Security and Medicare taxes.

That distinction makes the provision more accurately described as an income-tax deduction for certain overtime compensation rather than a complete exemption from taxation.

Reporting rules get stricter for 2026

The IRS also clarified how workers will document the deduction.

Special transition relief applied for the 2025 tax year because employers weren't generally required to separately report qualified overtime compensation. Beginning with tax year 2026, however, the IRS says an employee generally can deduct qualified overtime only when the employer includes the amount on a properly furnished Form W-2. The IRS guidance gives an example of qualified overtime being reported in Box 12 using code TT.

The deduction is available whether taxpayers itemize or take the standard deduction. Married taxpayers must file jointly to claim it, and the worker receiving the qualified overtime must have a Social Security number valid for employment.

The provision applies to tax years 2025 through 2028.