On-the-job burnout is growing and even your doctor may be feeling it

If you go to your doctor complaining of “burnout” at work, your physician might reply, “Join the club.” According to medical authorities, doctors are increasingly stressed out on the job.

The American Medical Association estimates nearly 63% of physicians experience symptoms of burnout at least once a week. It’s not just the patient load, which is increasing, but also the paperwork. Some physicians report spending three hours at home each evening filling out forms.

A study by the National Institutes of Health recently determined that nearly one in three physicians is experiencing burnout at any given time. The authors warned that this may not only interfere with their own well-being but also with the quality of delivered care.

“Healthcare workers, and especially perioperative clinicians seem to be at particular risk for burnout,” the authors wrote.

“This may have significant negative personal (substance abuse, broken relationships and even suicide), but also important professional consequences such as lower patient satisfaction, impaired quality of care, even up to medical errors, potentially ending up in malpractice suits with substantial costs for caregivers and hospitals.”

Symptoms of burnout range from exhaustion and sleep problems to depression and physical pain. Depression may often stem from family stresses, such as disappointment over missing important family events.

Digital mindfulness

Burnout can occur in just about any profession or occupation that makes heavy demands, includes long hours and is filled with stress. Some clinicians believe mindfulness meditation may reduce work-related stress, as it seeks to encourage awareness of the present moment and promote self-regulation.

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences recently launched a large mindfulness trial for over 1,400 UCSF employees.

They found that those who received digital mindfulness meditation felt greater satisfaction and engagement with their jobs months later. They also felt happier, less anxious and more mindful of their daily life.

“Our team found significant, sustained improvements in well-being, job enjoyment and mindfulness, particularly for those who meditated more,” said study first author Rachel Radin, PhD, a psychologist and UCSF assistant professor of psychiatry. “This study confirms prior findings indicating psychological benefits of mindfulness practice for employees and extends them to a digital platform.”

What is it?

What exactly is digital mindfulness? It’s often defined as being aware of how digital devices and technology add stress to life that can lead to burnout.

Digital mindfulness actions include: