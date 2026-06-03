More young people are turning to AI chatbots for mental health advice, study finds

Nearly one in five U.S. adolescents and young adults say they have used an AI chatbot for mental health advice, according to a new study.

Most young people who seek emotional support from AI tools never tell anyone they are doing so.

Researchers say the trend highlights the growing role of AI in youth mental health and the need for parents and clinicians to discuss chatbot use.

A growing number of American teenagers and young adults are seeking mental health advice from artificial intelligence chatbots, and most are keeping it to themselves, according to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Researchers found that 19.2% of adolescents in the U.S. and young adults ages 12 to 21 reported using AI chatbots for mental health advice in 2025, up from the roughly 13% reported in a similar national survey a year earlier.

The findings suggest that AI tools such as ChatGPT and other conversational chatbots are becoming a significant source of emotional support for young people during a period when the nation continues to grapple with high rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among youth.

"AI chatbots are already embedded in many youths' mental health information ecosystem," the researchers wrote.

The study was based on a nationally representative survey of 1,009 adolescents and young adults conducted in November 2025. Weighted to reflect the U.S. population, the survey represents more than 42 million young people.

Frequent use and high satisfaction

Among respondents who said they had sought mental health advice from an AI chatbot, nearly 43% reported using the technology at least monthly.

Most users also viewed the experience positively. More than 91% said the advice they received was either somewhat helpful or very helpful.

Researchers found that young women were more likely than young men to use AI chatbots for mental health advice. Older respondents ages 18 to 21 also were significantly more likely to use the technology than younger adolescents.

Young people who had spoken with a physician about their mental health within the previous six months were also more likely to report using AI chatbots.

Most users tell no one

One of the study's most striking findings was how rarely young people disclose their chatbot use.

Nearly two-thirds (63.3%) of respondents who sought mental health advice from AI tools said they had not told anyone about it.

Researchers said the finding raises concerns because conversations with chatbots occur without oversight from parents, mental health professionals, or other trusted adults.

The authors noted that AI chatbots may appeal to young people because they are available around the clock, offer anonymity, and can provide immediate responses at little or no cost.

A growing role in mental health care

The findings arrive as researchers, clinicians, and policymakers debate the benefits and risks of AI in mental health settings.

Advocates argue that AI tools can help address gaps in mental health care access, particularly for young people who face long waits for counseling or who are reluctant to seek help from adults.

Critics, however, have warned that chatbots can sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading, or potentially harmful advice, particularly during mental health crises.

The study did not evaluate the quality of advice provided by AI systems. Instead, it focused on how many young people are using the technology, how often they use it, and whether they tell others about it.

The researchers said the rapid growth in chatbot use underscores the need for parents, physicians, and mental health professionals to proactively discuss AI tools with young people and set appropriate expectations about their role in mental health support.