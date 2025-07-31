New Study Shows Exercise May Rewire the Parkinson’s Brain

Long-term cycling programs appear to reshape brain signals in Parkinson’s patients

Deep brain stimulation recordings reveal neural changes after 12 sessions

Findings suggest dynamic exercise may activate broader brain networks

A groundbreaking pilot study from University Hospitals and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System suggests that dynamic cycling programs may do more than ease the tremors of Parkinson’s Disease—they may actually help rewire damaged brain circuits.

The research, published in the June 2025 issue of Clinical Neurophysiology, taps into deep brain recordings to explore what’s happening neurologically in patients who participate in exercise regimens. The study builds on earlier work that confirmed the physical benefits of activity for Parkinson’s patients but goes further by offering a glimpse into how the brain itself may be adapting.

“We’ve already established over years of study that dynamic cycling regimens are beneficial for treating Parkinson’s tremor,” said Dr. Aasef Shaikh, the study’s principal investigator. “The latest study adds deep brain stimulation (DBS) recordings to show how long-term exercise might be rewiring neural connections in the brain.”

Deep dive Into the Parkinson’s brain

Led by Dr. Shaikh and PhD candidate Prajakta Joshi, the study focused on participants who had previously received DBS implants—a common treatment for motor symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease. These implants not only provide symptom relief but also allow researchers to monitor brain activity in real time.

The study included 12 cycling sessions over four weeks, using a specially designed adaptive bike that adjusts resistance based on each rider’s pedaling effort. A connected game screen challenged participants to maintain 80 RPM, with visual feedback encouraging continuous effort. The bike’s push-and-pull assistance, researchers believe, may be key to stimulating motor improvements.

“It’s not about how fast you can go, but how your body adapts to the variability,” said co-author Lara Shigo, a Kent State PhD candidate. “That unpredictability may actually train the brain more effectively.”

While immediate brain signal changes were not observed, the team saw significant alterations after 12 sessions. These changes were measured in the same brain region where Parkinson’s disease disrupts normal function, offering strong evidence that neural plasticity may be at play.

How exercise helps

Although DBS systems provide a window into a specific brain region, Joshi and the team believe that much larger networks may be affected by exercise.

“There may be a broader circuit involved,” Joshi said. “Upstream and downstream pathways could be influenced, meaning we might be seeing a network-level change that drives motor improvement.”

This insight challenges the conventional view that exercise benefits Parkinson’s patients solely through muscular or cardiovascular gains. Instead, it hints at long-lasting neurological effects that may guide future treatment strategies.

“The good news,” Joshi added, “is that our next investigations could bring us closer to revolutionary and personalized treatments for PD.”

The road ahead

Dr. Shaikh credited the partnership between University Hospitals and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System for making the study possible. The collaboration expanded access to patients, including military veterans, and combined research and clinical care in a powerful way.

Funded in part by a VA Merit Award and philanthropic support, the study’s next phase will aim to deepen understanding of which brain circuits are involved—and how they might be targeted for non-invasive, personalized therapy.