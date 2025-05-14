New study finds the shingles vaccine may lower the risk of heart disease for nearly a decade

A new study from the European Society of Cardiology found that receiving the shingles vaccine can lower the risk of heart disease by nearly 25%.

The study found that the protective benefits can last for up to eight years, with the greatest protection coming in the first two to three years after vaccination.

The type of vaccine participants in the study received isn’t currently available in all countries; therefore, the team plans to do more research to understand if different types of shingles vaccines have the same heart health benefits.

A new study from the European Society of Cardiology explored how the shingles vaccine can benefit consumers’ heart health.

According to their findings, the vaccine was associated with a nearly 25% lower risk of heart disease; this protective effect was seen in study participants for up to eight years.

“Shingles causes a painful rash and can lead to serious complications, especially in older adults and those with weak immune systems,” lead researcher Professor Dong Keon Yon said in a news release. “Previous research shows that, without vaccination, about 30% of people may develop shingles in their lifetime.

“In addition to the rash, shingles has been linked to a higher risk of heart problems, so we wanted to find out if getting vaccinated could lower this risk.This is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies following a healthy general population over a period of up to 12 years.”

The study

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from over 1.2 million people living in South Korea from 2004 through 2021. The team evaluated records from the Korea Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the Korean National Health Insurance Service, and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This allowed the team to determine who did and did not receive the vaccine, as well as their long-term health outcomes. They also took into consideration other factors that can influence heart health, including age, lifestyle, socio-economic factors, and more.

Heart health benefits

Ultimately, the researchers determined that the shingles vaccine was associated with better heart health outcomes.

The study showed that those who received the shingles vaccine were:

23% less likely to experience any kind of cardiovascular event

26% less likely to experience a major cardiovascular event – a stroke, heart attack, or heart disease-related death

26% less likely to develop heart disease

22% less likely to develop coronary heart disease

“There are several reasons why the shingles vaccine may help reduce heart disease,” Professor Yon said. “A shingles infection can cause blood vessel damage, inflammation and clot formation that can lead to heart disease. By preventing shingles, vaccination may lower these risks.”

Breaking down the benefits

The study also found that participants experienced these protective heart health benefits for up to eight years after vaccination. However, the strongest benefits were felt in the first two to three years after vaccination.

The researchers learned that certain groups of participants were more likely than others to receive these protective health benefits: men, people under 60, people with unhealthy lifestyles, people from low-income households, and people living in rural areas.

It’s also important to note that the participants received a live zoster vaccine, which isn’t currently available in every country. This type of vaccine contains a weakened form of the varicella virus that causes shingles; however, updated singles vaccines are more likely to contain a protein from the varicella virus.

“Since the live zoster vaccine is not suitable for everyone, more research on the recombinant vaccine is needed,” Professor Yon said. “While we conducted rigorous analysis, this study does not establish a direct causal relationship, so potential bias from other underlying factors should be considered.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.