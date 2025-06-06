Funlio Baby High Chairs recalled for entrapment and fall hazards

Ecogoods has issued a recall of approximately 380 2-in-1 Funlio Convertible Baby High Chairs due to serious safety risks that could lead to child injury or death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall after determining that the product fails to meet federal safety standards for high chairs.

Deadly entrapment and fall risks

According to the CPSC, the opening between the seat and tray on the recalled high chairs is wide enough to allow a child to slide into the gap and become entrapped, posing a life-threatening hazard. Additionally, the child restraint system can fail, which may lead to falls. Both issues are violations of federal high chair safety standards.

While no injuries or incidents have been reported, the CPSC is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the high chair.

Product description

The recalled product is the 2-in-1 Funlio Baby High Chair, which converts into a toddler chair and table set as the child grows. Notable features include:

Natural wood construction

A green padded seat insert with a forest theme

“Funlio” branding on the front of the chair and on a tracking label under the tray

Model FL-039, printed on the tracking label

The high chairs were sold for about $100 from March 2024 through March 2025 on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Consumer remedy: Full refund

Ecogoods is offering a full refund to affected consumers. To qualify, purchasers must:

Stop using and disassemble the high chair Cut the restraint straps Email photos of the disassembled and destroyed components to: funlioproductrecall@outlook.com

Ecogoods is proactively contacting all known purchasers to facilitate the refund process.

Consumer support

Phone: 800-251-8805 (5:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. PT, Sunday through Thursday)

Email: funlioproductrecall@outlook.com

Web: Funlio Product Recall Info or visit funliotoys.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page

Manufacturing and sales

Seller: Shanghai Balejiao E-commerce Co. Ltd., doing business as Ecogoods

Manufactured In: China

This is a CPSC-authorized recall under recall number 25-318. Consumers who experience issues with the refund process or believe their complaint is being mishandled can submit a report directly to the CPSC at www.cpsc.gov.

Parents: Take Action Now — If your home contains a Funlio high chair, remove it from use immediately and follow recall instructions to help ensure your child’s safety.