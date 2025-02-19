Aviation firm tests vertical take-off of its flying car

The sky is getting a lot more crowded. Not only are there a record number of scheduled commercial airline and general aviation flights, aerial photographers are launching more and more drones.

Now, get ready for flying cars. These vehicles have been in development for decades and are now becoming a reality. This month, Alef Aeronautics successfully conducted a flight test of its flying car, calling it "a significant milestone in urban mobility. "

The test, which took place over a closed-off city road in a non-densely populated area, demonstrated the car's ability to drive and take off vertically, a first in the history of automotive and aviation integration, according to the company.

The ultralight version of Alef's Model Zero was used for the test. The public street was closed to ensure no bystanders were under or near the flight path, and the surrounding area was selected for its low population density. Comprehensive safety equipment and personnel were on site to oversee the operation, which concluded without any incidents.

Alef Aeronautics released a video of the test, saying it is the first publicly available footage of a car driving and taking off vertically. Previous demonstrations involved cars using runways for takeoff or tethered flights of eVTOL flying taxis.

‘Real world city environment’

"This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef, in a stateement. "We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible."

Alef's flying car is fully electric, capable of driving on public roads, and equipped with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. The company said it has already received 3,330 pre-orders through its website, highlighting the growing interest in innovative transportation solutions.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently working on regulations to cover the emerging technology of flying cars, focusing on pilot training and certification.