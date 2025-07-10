Zepbound users face new hurdles as CVS drops the drug

Eli Lilly’s Zepbound transformed weight loss drug market since debut 18 months ago

4.5 million people reportedly taking Lilly’s GLP-1 drugs for weight and related health issues

Insurance changes could leave patients weighing steep costs or switching medications

A major shift in insurance coverage threatens to upend access to Zepbound, Eli Lilly’s blockbuster weight loss drug that has surged in popularity since its launch a year and a half ago.

Zepbound, the brand name for tirzepatide, quickly became a household name as millions flocked to new GLP-1 medications promising not only weight loss but benefits for conditions such as sleep apnea. Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, estimates that 4.5 million people now use one of its GLP-1 drugs for weight management or related health concerns.

But the drug’s meteoric rise is facing a new obstacle: a coverage change by CVS, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, that may force patients to pay significantly more out-of-pocket or consider alternative therapies. Details of the coverage adjustment have not been publicly disclosed, but the move is poised to reshape how—and whether—many patients can afford the high-priced medication.

The development underscores broader tensions in the weight loss drug market, where demand for new treatments has boomed, but insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers are grappling with how to contain costs for medications that can run over $1,000 per month.

Pharmaceutical giants have been critical of PBMs, saying their role needs to change. Eli Lilly previously told FOX Business that the only way to lower prices for U.S. consumers is if "intermediaries take less for themselves."

For patients, the changes may soon bring difficult choices about their health—and their finances.