The July employment report shows a softening labor market

The U.S. economy produced 73,000 jobs in July, significantly fewer than the 100,000 that were predicted. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised the job creation totals for May and June sharply lower, suggesting a softening in the job market.

As in previous months this year, job applicants had the best chance of being hired if they were seeking work in healthcare or social services. The unemployment rate was 4.2% in July.

In July, the number of long-term unemployed – those out of work for 27 weeks or more – increased by 179,000 to 1.8 million. The long-term unemployed accounted for 24.9 percent of all unemployed people.

The labor force participation rate, at 62.2%, changed little in July but has declined by 0.5 percentage points over the year. The employment-population ratio, at 59.6 percent, also changed little over the month but was down by 0.4 percentage point over the year.

Top sectors

Here’s where the jobs were and where they weren’t:

Healthcare (+55,000)

Social services (+18,000)

Federal government (-12,000)

Employment showed little change in July in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.

People with jobs earned a little more last month. Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 12 cents, or 0.3%, to $36.44 in July. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.9%.

In July, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 8 cents, or 0.3%, to $31.34.