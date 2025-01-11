Southern California wildfire victims can now apply for federal aid

Californians affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area can begin applying for federal assistance, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.

"Thanks to our strong partnership with the federal government and the President’s swift action, Californians can apply now for federal assistance. Even as we make resources available to help folks recover, we’re still laser-focused on fighting these fires and protecting lives and property,” Newsom said.

To begin the process, go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov and answer a few questions to get started. You'll need to create an account and start an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). For business losses, visit the MySBA Loan Portal.

The state has established a website -- www.ca.gov/LAfires -- where you can get real-time information, sign up for alerts and find other resources, including information for seniors, animal control and family services.

For information on filing an insurance claim, see the California Department of Insurance Wildfire Resources page.

What you will need

FEMA understands that you may not have all of your personal documents with you or that they may have been lost in the fires. To apply for assistance, you only need:

Names of everyone living in your home at the time of the fires.

Social Security number (yours or your child’s).

Household income.

Contact information.

Information of property damage/emergency needs.

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA assistance is available to help jumpstart your recovery if you have uninsured or underinsured damage. If insurance does not cover all your damage, FEMA may provide additional help. There are three ways to apply:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov and in Spanish language at DisasterAssistance.gov/es.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.

On the FEMA App for mobile devices.

It's a process

After applying for assistance, you will receive a letter from FEMA by mail or email and you can find it on your DisasterAssistance.gov account, based on the preference you indicated when you applied. The letter will explain whether FEMA has found you eligible for assistance, how much and how the assistance must be used.

In some cases, you may receive a letter stating you are “not approved” for help from FEMA. While this may seem like a denial, you may still be eligible for FEMA assistance. Oftentimes, survivors are “not approved” because FEMA needs additional information to make a determination. The letter will explain the reason for the initial decision. Read the letter carefully. The fastest way to submit additional documents is to upload to your disaster assistance account at DisasterAssistance.gov.