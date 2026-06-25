Homeowners insurance costs are soaring: Here's how experts say you can lower your premium

Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive: Rising construction costs, severe weather, and larger claims are driving premiums higher across the country.

Don't automatically renew your policy: Shopping around, bundling coverage, and raising your deductible can often lead to meaningful savings.

Look for overlooked discounts: Security systems, smart-home devices, updated electrical systems, and avoiding small claims may all help keep premiums lower.

For many homeowners, insurance has become one of the fastest-growing household expenses.

Premiums have climbed sharply in recent years, as insurers face rising construction costs, more severe weather events, and increasingly expensive claims. In some areas, homeowners are seeing annual increases of hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

The trend has become so widespread that CNBC recently examined some of the most effective ways homeowners can reduce their insurance costs without sacrificing important coverage.

While there's no magic solution, experts say several strategies can help lower your bill.

Shop around before every renewal

One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make is automatically renewing with the same insurer every year.

According to experts interviewed by CNBC, insurance companies calculate risk differently, meaning two carriers can charge dramatically different premiums for nearly identical coverage.

The company that offered the best rate five years ago may no longer be the cheapest option today. Getting quotes from multiple insurers before every renewal can often uncover significant savings.

Pro tip: Start shopping about 30 days before your policy renews. This gives you enough time to compare both pricing and coverage details.

Raise your deductible

If you're looking for a quick way to reduce your premium, consider increasing your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before insurance coverage kicks in after a claim.

Choosing a higher deductible generally lowers your annual premium because you're agreeing to assume more of the risk yourself.

For example, increasing a deductible from $500 to $1,000 or even $2,500, can often generate meaningful savings. Of course, this strategy only makes sense if you have enough money set aside to cover the higher deductible in an emergency.

Pro tip: Keep your deductible amount in a dedicated emergency fund so you're prepared if you ever need to file a claim.

Bundle your insurance policies

Bundling remains one of the easiest ways to save money. Many insurers offer discounts when customers purchase both homeowners and auto insurance from the same company.

According to CNBC, bundling is frequently one of the first recommendations insurance agents make because it can produce immediate savings with very little effort.

Just don't assume your current insurer offers the best bundle. A competing company may still offer a lower combined price.

Think carefully before filing small claims

Insurance is designed to protect you from major financial losses. But filing several small claims over time can sometimes contribute to higher premiums.

That's why some insurance professionals recommend paying out of pocket for minor repairs when the cost is only slightly above your deductible. The goal isn't to avoid legitimate claims. Rather, it's to be strategic about when filing makes financial sense.

A small claim today could potentially affect your rates for years.

Pro tip: Before filing a claim, it’s smart to get a repair estimate first. You may discover the damage isn't as expensive as you initially thought and you can avoid a claim by paying out-of-pocket.

Ask about every available discount

Many homeowners are surprised to learn how many discounts insurers offer.

According to experts cited by CNBC, potential savings may be available for:

Security systems

Smoke detectors

Water leak sensors

Impact-resistant roofing

Updated electrical systems

Smart-home monitoring devices

Some discounts may only save a few percentage points, but multiple discounts can add up over time. Insurance companies are often happy to reward homeowners who reduce the likelihood of future claims.

Pro tip: Get in the habit of calling your insurer once a year and ask for a complete discount review. New programs and incentives are added regularly.