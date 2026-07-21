State Farm’s $5 billion auto insurance dividend has not gone out yet

State Farm announced the record $5 billion policyholder dividend on Feb. 26, 2026.

Payments averaging about $100 per insured vehicle are scheduled to begin in late summer, but State Farm indicates distributions have not started yet.

The insurer credits stronger-than-expected 2025 financial results, falling repair costs, and fewer collisions.

Back in February, State Farm announced it had set aside $5 billion to pay a dividend to its car insurance policyholders. A reader recently contacted ConsumerAffairs saying they had not received a payment.

State Farm customers waiting for the company’s promised auto insurance dividend may need to remain patient a little longer.

The insurer’s official dividend website says payments will begin in late summer 2026. As of July 20, the company’s published information does not indicate that distributions have started.

State Farm announced the $5 billion dividend on Feb. 26, calling it the largest policyholder dividend in the company’s 103-year history. The one-time payments will go to qualifying customers covering more than 49 million vehicles.

Average dividend $100

The payments will average approximately $100 per vehicle, but that does not mean every eligible customer will receive exactly that amount. State Farm says individual dividends will vary by state and by the premiums each customer paid in 2025.

According to the company’s frequently asked questions, the payment will generally equal between 4% and 10% of the customer’s 2025 auto insurance premiums. Customers whose calculated payment is $10 or less will not receive a dividend.

Why State Farm is returning the money

State Farm said the dividend is possible because of the company’s financial strength and stronger-than-expected auto insurance underwriting performance in 2025.

Underwriting performance reflects the relationship between the premiums an insurer collects and the money it spends on claims and related expenses. State Farm reported that declining auto repair costs and a reduction in the frequency of collisions improved its results.

Because State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is owned by its policyholders rather than outside shareholders, it can return a portion of its financial gains directly to qualifying customers.

In addition to the cash payments, the insurer said it had lowered auto insurance rates in 40 states by an average of 10%. State Farm estimates those reductions are saving customers approximately $4.6 billion annually.

Who qualifies?

Customers qualify if they had an eligible State Farm Mutual personal auto insurance policy in force at any point between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. They do not have to remain State Farm customers when the payment is issued.

The dividend applies specifically to eligible private-passenger policies issued by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Customers insured through another State Farm company or with another type of coverage may not qualify.

No application is necessary.

Customers who already have an email address on file will receive instructions from Verita Global, the company administering the distribution. They will be able to select a digital payment or request a check. Customers without an email address on file will automatically receive a check by standard mail.

State Farm says payments will be issued state by state in waves and could take several months to complete. Customers can check for updates at SFDividend.com or call 1-888-808-9532. Additional details are available in State Farm’s official dividend announcement.