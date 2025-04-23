RFK Jr. claims to have an 'understanding' about dyes with food manufacturers

Key takeaways:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls sugar "poison" and vows sweeping food industry reform by 2026

Claims "understanding" with food makers to remove petroleum-based dyes, though none have confirmed

Critics warn his agency staff cuts may undermine enforcement and food safety oversight

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dramatically intensified his campaign against the processed food industry on Tuesday, proclaiming that “sugar is poison” and unveiling an ambitious plan to eliminate artificial dyes from many grocery products by 2026.

Speaking in the grand hall of the HHS building before an audience of supporters and agency leaders, Kennedy declared war on ultra-processed foods, accusing the industry of fueling a public health crisis through the marketing of sugar-laden and chemically enhanced products.

No industry sign-on

While Kennedy claimed to have an “understanding” with major food manufacturers to remove petroleum-based food colorings, no companies publicly confirmed such an agreement. Notably, no food industry representatives were present at the press conference, the New York Times noted.

The only public pledge thus far comes from the International Dairy Foods Association, which has promised to eliminate artificial colors from milk, cheese, and yogurt served in federal school meal programs by the 2026 school year.

Consumer and public health groups were underwhelmed by the announcement. Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) called the press conference "disappointing" and noted that the agency issued "no rulemaking of any sort" to remove commonly used synthetic dyes from the food supply.

"We are told that the administration has an unspecified 'understanding' with some unspecified fraction of the food industry to eliminate dyes," said Lurie. "We wish Kennedy and Makary well getting these unnecessary and harmful dyes out of the food supply and hope they succeed. ... But history tells us that relying on voluntary food industry compliance has all-too-often proven to be a fool’s errand."

Kennedy said food companies and some fast-food chains had reached out to the agency seeking “guidance” on reforming their products. “Four years from now, we are going to have most of these products off the market,” he said.

"Phase-out" of some dyes planned

On April 22, the day before Kennedy's news conference, the FDA announced plans to "phase out" from the food system six petroleum-based synthetic dyes: Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, by the end of 2026.

Other, lesser-used dyes, namely Orange B and Citrus Red 2, will be phased out “in the coming weeks,” said FDA Commissioner Martin Makary.

The agency also said that it will request that the food and beverage industry remove Red 3 sooner than the previously announced compliance deadline of 2027 for foods.

However, the agency is not issuing a ban; instead, the FDA has asked food manufacturers to comply with the agency's request to remove these food dyes voluntarily. Because using synthetic food dyes has always been voluntary, there is no incentive from today's announcement for manufacturers to switch to natural food colors, CSPI's Lurie said.

Criticism over cuts

While Kennedy’s crusade has drawn praise from health reform advocates, others warn that his own cuts to scientific research budgets and staff reductions at key federal agencies could sabotage enforcement. Critics argue that his slashing of personnel at the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health has weakened the very institutions tasked with regulating the food industry.

Kevin Hall, the NIH’s leading nutrition scientist, recently resigned, citing censorship and diminished scientific rigor. Jim Jones, who headed the FDA’s food division, stepped down last month, warning that “indiscriminate” layoffs would render the agency ineffective.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.