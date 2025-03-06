Pure Green Coffee customers getting refunds

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is distributing over $905,000 in refunds to nearly 40,000 consumers who purchased Pure Green Coffee, which it said was a fraudulent weight-loss product falsely marketed with deceptive health claims and fake testimonials.

The alleged scam, run by NPB Advertising, misled consumers by promoting the product on fake news websites, featuring bogus success stories and unproven claims about its weight-loss effects.

The FTC first sued NPB Advertising and its associates in May 2014, alleging that they engaged in false advertising and consumer fraud. In 2015, most of the defendants settled the charges. However, in 2016, the FTC won its case against the ringleader of the operation and has since worked to recover funds to compensate affected consumers.

Now, after years of legal action, the FTC is returning money to those who were tricked into buying Pure Green Coffee.

How refunds will be distributed

39,977 consumers will receive payments through checks or PayPal.

Consumers receiving checks should cash them within 90 days of the issue date.

PayPal recipients must redeem their refunds within 30 days.

Anyone with questions about their refund can contact the refund administrator, Epiq Systems, at 877-839-1696 or visit the FTC’s website for more details.

The FTC reminds consumers that it will never ask for money or personal information to issue refunds.