Mark your calendars: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is October 7-8

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is officially returning October 7-8.

The retailer has several ways for shoppers to start saving now – three weeks ahead of the sales event.

Start your holiday shopping early with Amazon’s Holiday Shop and deals on millions of items across the site.

It’s that time of year again: sales time!

Amazon officially announced that its multi-day Prime Big Deal Days sales event will be returning October 7-8.

While the sale is still a few weeks away from officially kicking off, shoppers can start saving on select sales today – and start preparing for holiday shopping.

“Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days returns October 7–8, kicking off the 2025 holiday shopping season with millions of deals and deep discounts across popular categories like home, apparel, toys, and beauty,” the company wrote in a news release.

“Starting October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can shop seasonal savings across Amazon’s wide selection—from beauty must-haves and top electronics to deals on some of the most anticipated gifts of the season.”

What’s on sale now?

Though Amazon is touting millions of items on sale, shoppers don’t have to wait to start saving. Here’s a look at some of the deals available now:

In-store grocery savings : Prime members can save $15 when they spend $55+ at Amazon Fresh through October 8.

Amazon devices on sale : A number of products in the Amazon suite of devices are half off right now, including: Kindle, Ring, Fire Tablets, Echo Dot, and more.

Prime card holders can save : The Prime Visa credit card comes with extra perks. For starters, upon approval for the card, consumers will receive a $150 Amazon gift card. Then, cardholders will receive extra cashback during Prime Big Deal Days, as well as on year-round purchases.

Gas savings : Starting October 3, Prime members can save up to $1.00/gallon on all gas purchases up to 35 gallons at any bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations.

Kindle deals : Eligible Prime members can score up to three months free of Kindle Unlimited, and a select number of titles are currently 80% off.

Free McDonald’s : Between September 15 and October 5, Prime members who use their free GrubHub+ membership can get a free McDonald’s 10-piece chicken nugget every single day (on orders of at least $20).

Young adults save more : Prime’s Young Adult membership comes in at half the price of a traditional membership. Anyone aged 18-24 can get the first six months of Prime free, and then at $7.49/month or $69/year.

Artist merch: Those looking for artist merchandise can get 30% off when they shop through Amazon Music.

Prepare for Prime Day

Shoppers must have a Prime membership to qualify for Prime Big Deal Days sales. For those without Prime accounts, you can get a 30-day free trial, before paying either $14.99/month or $139/year.

During the sales, shoppers can take advantage of Amazon’s Holiday Shop. With curated gift guides, you can start getting your holiday shopping done ahead of time.