Instacart launches new group-ordering app, Fizz, for drinks, snacks

New delivery app: Instacart has introduced a new party-focused delivery app, Fizz.

Split the bill with friends: Users can create group orders, sharing the link with their friends, and Fizz does all the math for you, splitting the bill automatically based on who adds what to the order.

Flat delivery fee: All orders with Fizz have a standard $5 delivery fee.

In a time where consumers can get just about anything delivered to their doors, Instacart is introducing a new delivery app – Fizz.

The app was designed for those hosting or attending parties, who may need some items delivered – and want to split the bill with their friends.

With Fizz, users who are 21 or older can get alcohol and snacks delivered right to their doors, and their friends can join the app’s “party carts.” When the order is complete, each individual user is responsible for paying for what they added to the cart.

“A party shouldn’t feel like a chore,” Instacart Chief Product Officer Daniel Danker wrote in a news release. “That’s why today we’re launching Fizz, an all-new app for drink and snack delivery, and the easiest way to stock up for a party together. Everything is delivered right when you need it, no matter how many people participate, with no membership required.

“Plus, Fizz completely eliminates the headache of splitting the bill – you simply pay for what you added. Built and powered by Instacart, Fizz combines selection from Instacart’s leading retailer partners with lightning fast delivery.”

How it works

To get started with Fizz, users can download the app on both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or start shopping at Fizz.com in their mobile browser.

The host of the party creates the party cart and sends the app-generated link to their friends to start shopping. Anyone with the link can add items to the cart, as well as see what others have already added.

However, the decision on what items make the final cut, as well as when the order is delivered, is up to the host. They get to choose whether orders are delivered immediately, or at a scheduled date and time.

Fizz also does all of the math when it comes to splitting the bill. Each friend who adds items will be responsible for paying for the items they’ve added to the party cart.

What can you get?

What can consumers expect to see on Fizz? Any and all party essentials.

This includes beer, hard seltzer, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, party decorations, party supplies, and more. Instacart will match Fizz users with the store closest to them, and all items will be picked up from there and delivered to customers.

Every order on Fizz earns users SnackBucks, which will help you save money on snacks on future orders.

Additionally, all orders on Fizz have a $5 flat delivery fee, plus any applicable taxes and store fees.

