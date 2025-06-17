Four major class action settlements; Claims total over $16 million

Americans may be eligible for compensation from four class action settlements addressing data breaches, marketing violations, and defective products — with deadlines rapidly approaching. Combined, the settlements represent over $16.77 million in potential payouts.

Each of the four settlements targets companies accused of wrongdoing, and eligible consumers can now file claims online. Below is a summary of each case, including the deadlines and links to the official settlement pages.

1. Retina Group of Washington – Up to $5,000 for Data Breach Victims

A data breach in March 2023 exposed sensitive personal information of patients affiliated with the Retina Group of Washington. Those affected may be eligible for up to $5,000 in compensation for documented losses such as identity theft, fraud, or out-of-pocket expenses.

Claim Deadline: June 23, 2025

Settlement Website:Retina Group of Washington Settlement

2. Designer Brands & DSW – $70 for Unsolicited Texts

Designer Brands Inc. and its subsidiary, DSW Shoe Warehouse, have agreed to a settlement following allegations that the companies continued sending marketing texts to consumers who had opted out. Eligible class members could receive approximately $70 each.

Claim Deadline: June 30, 2025

Settlement Website:Designer Brands & DSW Text Settlement

3. Whirlpool – Up to $300 for Faulty Refrigerators

Whirlpool Corporation has agreed to reimburse consumers who purchased certain refrigerator models between 2012 and 2019. The lawsuit alleges these units had defects that led to spoiled food and costly repairs. Affected consumers can file for up to $300 in compensation for repairs or losses.

Claim Deadline: June 18, 2025

Settlement Website:Whirlpool Refrigerator Settlement

4. Botanic Tonics – $175 to $291.66 for Undisclosed Kratom

Botanic Tonics has agreed to compensate customers who purchased its “Feel Free” Wellness Tonic. The lawsuit claims the product failed to properly disclose it contained kratom, a psychoactive herb that can cause side effects and dependency. Class members can receive between $175 and $291.66, depending on the number of purchases made.

Claim Deadline: June 17, 2025

Settlement Website:Feel Free Tonic Settlement

How to File a Claim

Consumers should visit each settlement website to determine eligibility and submit claims. Proof of purchase or documentation may be required in some cases. Filing early is recommended to avoid missing the deadlines.

Stay informed and protect your rights — even small claims can add up.