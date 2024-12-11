EPA bans two toxic dry cleaning chemicals

The federal government is banning perchloroethylene (PCE or Perc), a chemical used in dry cleaning, adhesives, and industrial products, due to its link to cancer and other health risks.

While occasional exposure from wearing dry-cleaned clothes poses minimal risk to consumers, spills and leaks from dry cleaners can contaminate drinking water and air, posing greater risks for nearby residents.

“U.S. communities large and small have tap water with potentially harmful levels of TCE, and they may not be aware of this risk,” said Tasha Stoiber, Ph.D., senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group.

“People can be exposed to this toxic solvent at home not just by drinking TCE-contaminated water but also by inhaling it when bathing and washing dishes. The EPA’s final rule will help to finally end most uses of this dangerous chemical,” added Stoiber.

The ban will phase out Perc in consumer and many commercial uses over the next 10 years. Some states and cities already restrict its use, and many dry cleaners have switched to safer alternatives. Workers in industries using Perc face the highest risks.

The EPA is also banning another harmful chemical, trichloroethylene (TCE), found in some cleaning products and linked to water contamination cases. Experts advise testing well water for such chemicals and using filters if needed.

For most people, occasional exposure to these chemicals is limited, and focusing on healthy habits like eating well and exercising is key to reducing overall health risks.