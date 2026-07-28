Cyclospora illnesses surpass 11,500 as investigations spread across 41 states

More than 11,500 confirmed or suspected Cyclospora illnesses have been reported across 41 states since May 1.

A subset of 1,947 confirmed cases in nine states has been linked to recalled Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce.

Washing produce reduces risk but may not remove the parasite; consumers should discard recalled lettuce and seek care for persistent diarrhea.

Federal health officials are investigating more than 11,500 confirmed or suspected cases of cyclosporiasis reported across 41 states, making the 2026 seasonal surge much larger than initially reported.

Since May 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases acquired in the United States. At least 308 patients have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC is also aware of more than 7,400 additional cases reported by state and local health departments that have not yet been laboratory-confirmed and require further investigation. Combined, those figures indicate that more than 11,500 illnesses may be involved.

The cases are not necessarily part of a single outbreak or connected to the same food. The CDC is investigating several clusters, including a major outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce.

Lettuce outbreak is one part of the national increase

Of the nationwide cases, 1,947 confirmed illnesses in nine states have been associated with shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants.

Those states are Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. At least 98 people have been hospitalized in that outbreak, and no deaths have been reported.

Patients became sick between June 22 and July 20. Health officials say the count will probably continue to increase because it can take up to six weeks to determine whether an illness is connected to a particular outbreak.

Epidemiological interviews and supply-chain tracing led investigators to Taylor Farms de Mexico, which supplied iceberg lettuce from growers in central Mexico. The company recalled all iceberg lettuce from that source on July 17.

The FDA initially reported a positive result from a lettuce sample collected at the border but later determined it was a false positive. The agency said that laboratory finding did not change the recall because patient interviews and traceback evidence continue to point to Taylor Farms lettuce.

Taco Bell said it stopped using lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico on July 17.

Recalled lettuce had a wider distribution

Although confirmed illnesses in the lettuce outbreak have been reported in nine states, recalled products were distributed much more widely.

Food-service lettuce was sent to Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Recalled Marketside-brand products were sold at selected Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The retail recall includes Marketside Iceberg Salad in 12- and 24-ounce packages and Marketside Shredded Lettuce in 8- and 16-ounce packages. Affected products have “Best if Used By” dates from July 18 through Aug. 3. The FDA said distribution may have extended to other locations.

How consumers can reduce their risk

Consumers should discard recalled lettuce or return it to the store for a refund. Containers, refrigerator shelves, cutting boards, countertops, and utensils that touched the lettuce should be cleaned with hot, soapy water or placed in a dishwasher when appropriate.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite generally spread through food or water contaminated with fecal material. It is most often associated with raw produce.

Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under clean running water can reduce the risk, even when packaging says the produce is pre-washed. However, washing and chemical sanitizers cannot guarantee that Cyclospora has been removed. Cooking produce to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit can kill the parasite.

The most common symptom is frequent watery diarrhea. Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue. Some patients may experience fever, headache, body aches, or vomiting.

Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure but can appear between two days and two weeks or longer afterward. Without treatment, the illness can persist for a month or more and may appear to improve before returning.

Consumers with persistent watery diarrhea should contact a healthcare provider and mention possible Cyclospora exposure. Routine stool examinations do not always test for the parasite, so patients may need to request a specific test.