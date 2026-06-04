Smoke isn’t just smoke: What researchers found in air after neighborhood fires

Researchers found that smoke from fires burning through neighborhoods contained elevated levels of toxic metals, chemical compounds, and other pollutants.

Standard air-quality measurements suggested pollution levels were acceptable, but the composition of the particles told a different story.

The findings highlight the importance of understanding what is burning—not just how much smoke is in the air.

When wildfires sweep through forests, the smoke they produce is largely made up of burned vegetation. But what happens when fires move through neighborhoods filled with homes, cars, electronics, and other manufactured materials?

A new study from researchers at Rutgers University examined air and ash samples collected during the 2025 Los Angeles fires and found that smoke from these so-called “wildland-urban interface” fires may contain a much more complex mix of pollutants than traditional wildfire smoke. The research suggests that commonly used air-quality measurements may not tell the whole story when communities burn

The findings come at a time when more people are living in areas where developed neighborhoods and wildfire-prone land meet, increasing the likelihood of these types of fires.

“I do not want the message to be simply scary,” lead study author José Guillermo Cedeño Laurent said in a news release “The point is that if we want to understand the risks, we need to know the composition of the particles, not just the amount.”

“In a wildland-urban interface fire that burns both urban and wild areas, you are not only burning trees. You are burning cars, batteries, wiring, metals, plastics and building materials.”

The study

The research team collected air and ash samples near the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California, during January 2025.

They analyzed the material for a range of contaminants, including metals, volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and PFAS, often called “forever chemicals.”

The findings

One of the most notable findings was that traditional air-quality readings appeared relatively normal. Average levels of fine particulate matter remained below the federal 24-hour standard. However, the particles themselves contained unusually high concentrations of potentially harmful substances.

Researchers found elevated levels of toxic metals in ultrafine particles — tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs. These metals were roughly 30 times higher than typical Los Angeles levels.

The study also detected PAHs at about 10 times normal concentrations and found benzene-related compounds at levels nearly five to 13 times higher than typical urban background measurements. Ash samples also contained metals, PAHs, and PFAS.

What this means for consumers

The study does not determine how these pollutants affect human health, and the researchers caution that their analysis was limited to one location over a short period. Still, the findings suggest that relying solely on standard air-quality measurements may underestimate the potential hazards associated with neighborhood fires.

For consumers, the key takeaway is that the source of smoke matters. Smoke produced by burning homes, vehicles, batteries, wiring, plastics, and building materials may carry a different mix of pollutants than smoke from vegetation alone.

“These fires leave a chemical legacy,” Cedeño Laurent said. “To protect communities, we need monitoring and cleanup strategies that reflect what burned, not just how much smoke was measured."