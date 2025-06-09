Does your favorite snack bar contain toxic metals?

A test on 165 of the best-selling snack and nutrition bars found that 100% of the biggest brands contain heavy metals.

Products marked as organic, non-GMO, or vegan are often some of the biggest offenders in this area.

Consumers should be looking at how products are made, as well as what’s in them, to determine overall safety.

The Clean Label Project, a nonprofit organization that tests consumer products for industrial and environmental contaminants, recently conducted a study on one of the most popular – and lucrative – parts of the food industry: snack and nutrition bars.

After testing 165 of the most popular snack bars, none of the items tested passed the Clean Label Project’s testing, and all of them contained heavy metals.

Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, shared insights with ConsumerAffairs to help break down the findings and what this means for consumers.

“It's important to understand that not all contaminants are the result of negligence,” Bowen explained. “Heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and cadmium can occur naturally in soil and water. But what makes the situation worse is how human activity – like industrial pollution, mining, and even agricultural practices – has intensified the presence of these substances in our food system.

“This means contamination is often less about a single bad actor and more about a broader, systemic issue. That’s why we need smarter sourcing, better testing, and stronger accountability throughout the supply chain. Brands that are proactively looking for these risks, and addressing them, are the ones setting the new standard for safety. Consumers deserve products that are not just marketed as healthy, but truly proven to be safer.”

Putting snacks to the test

To get a clear picture of what’s really in popular snack and nutrition bars, the Clean Label Project bought 165 best-selling products — including top picks from Amazon, Nielsen, SPINS, and the natural and organic aisles.

Working with a specialized lab, they tested for a wide range of industrial and environmental contaminants. In total, the team gathered over 20,000 data points across 50 brands to see how these snacks really stack up.

Here’s what they found

While the full report is available here for review, here’s a look at some of the biggest findings from the study:

100% of products tested had detectable levels of heavy metals

22% of products exceed California’s Prop 65 limits for lead and 6% for cadmium

Organic comes with concerns: Certified-organic bars, on average, had 28% more heavy metals, and 6% of organic certified bars tested high in pesticides banned from organic products.

Watch the labels: Products marketed as “Gluten-Free,” “Non-GMO,” “Vegan,” “Soy-Free,” and “Dairy-Free,” on average, consistently tested higher in heavy metals.

Bars labeled “Kids,” on average, had significantly lower levels of heavy metals, pesticides, and phthalates than their adult counterparts.

What does this mean for consumers?

“One of the biggest takeaways is that popular snack and nutrition bars, especially those marketed as organic, vegan, or non-GMO, aren’t immune to contamination,” Bowen told ConsumerAffairs. While these labels may reflect certain ingredient standards, they don’t necessarily mean the final product is free from harmful substances like heavy metals, acrylamide, or plasticizers.

“The report also highlights that contamination doesn’t just come from the food itself – it can happen during processing or through packaging materials. That’s why we’re urging more transparency and better testing practices industry-wide. Consumers deserve to know not just what they’re eating, but how it was made.”

Choosing better snacks starts with education

According to Bowen, when it comes to making better choices in the snack aisle, consumers should start with asking questions.

“Ultimately, being an informed consumer is about more than just reading the front of the label – it’s about understanding how your food is made and holding brands accountable to higher standards,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to brands – especially the ones you and your family rely on – and ask what they’re doing to test for contaminants like heavy metals and plasticizers. Transparency should be the norm, not the exception.”

On top of that, Bowen wouldn’t recommend consumers start immediately cleaning out their pantries. Instead, this can start with being more mindful when you’re in the grocery store.

“There’s no need to panic or start tossing everything out — but this report is a good reminder to take a closer look at what’s in your pantry,” she explained. “It’s less about one snack bar or product, and more about long-term patterns of exposure.

“This is also a great time to check labels and consider choosing brands that are transparent about their testing and ingredient sourcing.”