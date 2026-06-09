Used-car scams are on the rise — How to avoid buying someone else's problem

Used-car scams are on the rise, with odometer rollbacks, flood-damaged vehicles, title washing, and fake online listings costing buyers thousands.

Major red flags include sellers who refuse inspections, can't provide service records, or pressure you to act quickly.

Protect yourself with a vehicle history report, a mechanic's inspection and diagnostic scan, and by never sending money before seeing the car in person.

With new vehicle prices still painfully high, millions of Americans have turned to the used-car market hoping to save money.

Unfortunately, scammers have noticed. From rolled-back odometers and flood-damaged vehicles to fake online listings and washed titles, today's used-car scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. And thanks to modern technology, some forms of fraud are actually becoming easier to pull off.

The good news? Experts say buyers can protect themselves if they know what warning signs to look for before handing over any money.

"The biggest red flags are usually information gaps," said Cole Reiken, Managing Director of BlueDriver. "A seller who can't produce service records, rushes the transaction, or resists a pre-purchase inspection is telling you something."

Here's what consumers need to know before buying their next used vehicle.

If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is

One of the most common mistakes shoppers make is becoming fixated on price.

A vehicle that is significantly cheaper than similar cars with comparable mileage (and condition) should immediately raise a red flag in your head.

According to Reiken, there is almost always a reason for a large pricing discrepancy. "The gap between price and reality almost always has an explanation, and it's rarely a good one for the buyer," he said.

While everyone wants a bargain, an unusually low price could signal hidden mechanical issues, accident damage, title problems, or outright fraud.

Pro tip: If you're buying from a private seller, suggest meeting at an independent repair shop’s parking lot. A legitimate seller usually won't mind, while a scammer often suddenly becomes unavailable. Plus, you can immediately get a pre-purchase inspection if the vehicle passes your initial review.

Odometer fraud is becoming a bigger problem

One scam that experts are watching closely is odometer rollback fraud.

According to a CARFAX report released in late 2025, approximately 2.45 million vehicles currently on U.S. roads are suspected of having rolled-back odometers, a 14% increase from the previous year.

The financial impact can be significant, as mileage remains one of the most important factors affecting a vehicle's value. By reducing the displayed mileage, scammers can instantly make a vehicle appear worth thousands of dollars more than it actually is.

The bigger problem is that buyers often inherit years of hidden wear and tear. A vehicle showing 80,000 miles may have actually traveled well over 120,000 miles, meaning expensive repairs could be waiting just around the corner.

Pro tip: According to Reiken, ”One of the most effective ways to catch an odometer discrepancy is a diagnostic scan.” This scan can be done by a dealer, an independent mechanic, or even by some popular after-market scanning tools like Blue Driver or OBDelevan.

A vehicle history report is only the starting point

Most experts agree that every used-car purchase should begin with a vehicle history report from services such as Carfax or AutoCheck.

These reports can reveal:

Accident history

Title changes

Service records

Previous ownership

Reported mileage

But Reiken cautions consumers against treating them as the final word. "History reports are worth every dollar, but they're only as complete as the data that's been submitted," he said.

In other words, missing information doesn't necessarily mean the vehicle is clean. A history report should be viewed as the first step, not the last.

Flood-damaged vehicles can be surprisingly hard to spot

Flood-damaged vehicles continue to create headaches for used-car buyers, particularly after major storms and hurricanes.

Some of the major warning signs are relatively easy to spot:

Musty or mildew odors

Water stains under seats

Mud residue in the trunk

Rust in unusual locations

Moisture trapped inside headlights or tail lights

But be aware that cosmetic repairs can often hide many of these clues. That's why experts recommend looking beyond just the vehicle's outward appearance.

According to Reiken, flood damage often creates electrical issues that may not become obvious until months later. If multiple electronic systems seem to be experiencing unrelated problems, that could be a warning sign that the vehicle was exposed to water.

Pro tip: Try to shop for a used car during daylight hours only. Scratches, paint mismatches, rust, water damage, body repairs, and tire wear are all much harder to spot after dark. And scammers love poor lighting because it’s easier to hide any flaws.

Beware of title washing

Another scam that many buyers have never heard of is called title washing. This happens when a vehicle with a salvage title, flood title, or other damage designation is transferred to another state and re-registered under a cleaner title history.

The result is a vehicle that appears normal on paper, all while concealing a troubled past.

Title washing isn't always easy to detect. But warning signs include inconsistent paperwork, missing records, or unexplained gaps in ownership. These should all prompt additional questions before you buy the car.

Pro tip: Ask to see the title before the test drive. Many buyers wait until they're ready to purchase before looking at the title. That's a mistake. Ask to see it immediately and make sure the seller's name matches their ID. Proceed with caution if they're "selling it for a friend" or the title isn't in their name.

Online vehicle scams are exploding

The rise of online marketplaces has made shopping for used vehicles easier than ever.

Unfortunately, it has also created new opportunities for fraudsters to do their work. Scammers will frequently create convincing vehicle listings for cars they don't actually own.

Their goal is to collect a deposit from you and then disappear into thin air.

Common warning signs to look for include:

Requests for wire transfers

Pressure to send money quickly

Claims that the seller is out of town

Refusal to meet in person

Excuses preventing a vehicle inspection

"If a seller won't let you see the vehicle before payment, walk away," Reiken said. No legitimate deal is worth taking that risk.