Here’s what to consider when buying a teen’s first car

IIHS and Consumer Reports have identified 45 used vehicles priced under $10,000 that offer strong crash protection for teen drivers.

Another 29 used models under $20,000 include advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and highly rated headlights.

The organizations also recommend 22 new 2026 model-year vehicles that meet stringent crashworthiness and safety technology standards.

When teens begin driving, their first car is almost always a used model. But how safe are older cars when compared to late models? Safer than you think.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has updated its list of safe used cars for teens and identified 45 used vehicles available for less than $10,000 and another 29 models priced under $20,000. The vehicles feature advanced safety technologies such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection and highly rated headlights.

“We curate this annual list specifically for teens because driving holds extra risk for them,” said Rebecca Weast, senior research scientist at IIHS. “That said, the suggestions are suitable for drivers of any age looking to balance affordability with crash protection and crash avoidance.”

Researchers evaluate vehicles using crash-test performance, handling, braking, and usability criteria. All recommended vehicles earn at least average Consumer Reports scores for braking and handling, while also demonstrating strong occupant protection in IIHS crash tests.

Important considerations

Top-tier used vehicles must additionally have good or acceptable headlight ratings and effective automatic emergency braking systems.

For families considering a new vehicle, IIHS identified 22 recommended 2026 models that offer advanced crash protection and driver-assistance technologies at relatively affordable price points.

To qualify, vehicles must earn either a 2026 IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ designation and receive a Consumer Reports Safety Verdict of “Best.” Recommended vehicles also include features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and strong seat belt reminder systems.

What to avoid

The groups continue to advise parents to avoid high-horsepower vehicles, sports cars, minicars, and large pickups or SUVs for inexperienced drivers. Researchers say powerful vehicles can encourage risky driving behavior, while very small vehicles may not provide adequate protection in collisions with larger vehicles. Large trucks and SUVs can also be more difficult for novice drivers to control.

The updated recommendations also include several electric vehicles. While IIHS notes that EVs can be just as safe as gasoline-powered vehicles, parents should be aware that their instant torque and rapid acceleration may present additional challenges for inexperienced drivers.

Beyond safety ratings, IIHS encourages families to consider reliability, insurance costs, and outstanding recalls before purchasing a vehicle.