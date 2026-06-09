These 8 cars are surprisingly more reliable than a Toyota Camry

A Jalopnik analysis found eight vehicles that match or beat the Toyota Camry for reliability, including the Subaru Impreza, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Avalon.

Strong reliability can mean fewer repair bills, less time in the shop, and better resale value.

Before buying, check ratings for the specific model year and don't overlook used-car bargains like the Toyota Avalon.

For decades, the Toyota Camry has been the gold standard for car owners when it comes to reliability. It's the car many people buy when they simply want something dependable, holds its value well, and won't spend much time in the repair shop.

But according to a recent roundup from automotive site Jalopnik, several vehicles actually score higher than the Camry in reliability rankings from both Consumer Reports and J.D. Power.

That's not to say the Camry suddenly became a bad choice. Far from it. The Camry is still one of the most reliable vehicles on the road. But if you're shopping for a new or used car, these alternatives deserve a closer look.

The reliability standouts

According to Jalopnik's analysis, these vehicles either matched or exceeded the Camry in major reliability studies:

Toyota Corolla

Nissan Kicks

Toyota Crown

Nissan Murano

Subaru Crosstrek

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Avalon

Subaru Impreza

One surprising takeaway is how often Subaru appears on the list. Consumer Reports recently ranked Subaru among the most reliable brands overall, with the Impreza earning particularly strong marks.

Toyota also dominates the rankings, proving that reliability isn't limited to the Camry. The Corolla, Corolla Cross, Crown, and discontinued Avalon all received top marks.

Why reliability matters more than ever

With the average new vehicle now costing nearly $50,000, reliability can have a major impact on your total ownership costs.

A dependable vehicle typically means:

Fewer repair bills

Less time at the dealership

Better resale value

Lower long-term ownership costs

In many cases, a slightly more expensive vehicle that rarely needs repairs can save thousands of dollars over a decade of ownership.

Smart buying tips for car shoppers