These 8 cars are surprisingly more reliable than a Toyota Camry

A Jalopnik analysis found eight vehicles that match or beat the Toyota Camry for reliability, including the Subaru Impreza, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Avalon.
Strong reliability can mean fewer repair bills, less time in the shop, and better resale value.
Before buying, check ratings for the specific model year and don't overlook used-car bargains like the Toyota Avalon.
For decades, the Toyota Camry has been the gold standard for car owners when it comes to reliability. It's the car many people buy when they simply want something dependable, holds its value well, and won't spend much time in the repair shop.
But according to a recent roundup from automotive site Jalopnik, several vehicles actually score higher than the Camry in reliability rankings from both Consumer Reports and J.D. Power.
That's not to say the Camry suddenly became a bad choice. Far from it. The Camry is still one of the most reliable vehicles on the road. But if you're shopping for a new or used car, these alternatives deserve a closer look.
The reliability standouts
According to Jalopnik's analysis, these vehicles either matched or exceeded the Camry in major reliability studies:
- Toyota Corolla
- Nissan Kicks
- Toyota Crown
- Nissan Murano
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Toyota Corolla Cross
- Toyota Avalon
- Subaru Impreza
One surprising takeaway is how often Subaru appears on the list. Consumer Reports recently ranked Subaru among the most reliable brands overall, with the Impreza earning particularly strong marks.
Toyota also dominates the rankings, proving that reliability isn't limited to the Camry. The Corolla, Corolla Cross, Crown, and discontinued Avalon all received top marks.
Why reliability matters more than ever
With the average new vehicle now costing nearly $50,000, reliability can have a major impact on your total ownership costs.
A dependable vehicle typically means:
- Fewer repair bills
- Less time at the dealership
- Better resale value
- Lower long-term ownership costs
In many cases, a slightly more expensive vehicle that rarely needs repairs can save thousands of dollars over a decade of ownership.
Smart buying tips for car shoppers
- Don't focus only on brand names: Many shoppers automatically start with Toyota or Honda. That's smart, but reliability can vary dramatically between models. For example, the Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek currently score exceptionally well, while some lesser-known models from traditionally reliable brands may not perform as strongly.
- Consider a used Toyota Avalon: One of the hidden gems on Jalopnik's list is the discontinued Toyota Avalon. Because Toyota stopped making it after 2022, many shoppers overlook it. Yet it offers Camry-like reliability with a larger, more comfortable interior and often sells for less than comparable luxury sedans.
- Check reliability before buying a redesign. Several vehicles on the list, including the Nissan Murano and Nissan Kicks, have recently been redesigned. A model may have earned great reliability scores in previous years, but major redesigns can sometimes introduce new issues. Always look at the specific model year you're considering.
- Reliability doesn't mean cheap maintenance: Even the most dependable vehicle still needs routine maintenance. Follow the manufacturer's schedule for oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations, and inspections. Skipping basic maintenance is one of the fastest ways to turn a reliable car into an expensive headache.