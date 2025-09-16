Chegg to refund millions after FTC says it trapped consumers in subscriptions

FTC says Chegg buried its cancellation process and ignored requests to stop billing

Nearly 200,000 consumers were charged after canceling, according to the complaint

Settlement provides $7.5 million in refunds and requires easier cancellations

Chegg, a "study solutions" company will be required to pay $7.5 million to refund customers who were charged for subscriptions even after they tried to cancel. The Federal Trade Commission alleges the education technology company used confusing and unlawful practices that made it nearly impossible for students and parents to stop recurring charges.

According to the FTC, Chegg continued billing nearly 200,000 consumers after cancellation requests since October 2020. The cancellation process was buried on its websites, required multiple clicks to find, and was so cumbersome that many people gave up. Despite consumer complaints — and its own awareness that the process was flawed — Chegg did not improve access to the cancellation link.

FTC: canceling must be simple

“It harms the American people when companies fail to provide simple mechanisms to cancel recurring charges,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. He said the agency is stepping up enforcement of the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, which requires clear disclosures, informed consent, and straightforward cancellation options.

This is not Chegg’s first run-in with the FTC. In 2022, the company agreed to improve data security and purge unnecessary personal information after its weak safeguards exposed sensitive information about millions of consumers and employees.

Refunds and reforms ahead

Under the new proposed order, Chegg must not only provide refunds but also maintain simple, visible cancellation mechanisms across all its subscription services. The settlement was filed in federal court in California following a unanimous 3-0 vote by the Commission.

📌 How to claim a refund