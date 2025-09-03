Amazon ends longstanding Invitee benefit

Invitee program ends October 1, 2025 — Prime members can no longer share free shipping benefits with people at different addresses.

Amazon Family takes over — Only individuals living at the same primary address can continue sharing benefits such as two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Reading, and more.

Discounted standalone offer — Affected invitees (who don’t live with the account holder) are encouraged to subscribe separately at a promotional rate of $14.99 for their first year.

In a major shift to tighten access to Prime perks, Amazon has announced that it will terminate its long-running Prime Invitee program – a benefit that allowed Prime members to share free shipping with friends or family living at different addresses. This change goes into effect October 1, 2025.

Under the incoming Amazon Family structure – formerly known as Amazon Household – Prime benefits can now only be shared with individuals residing at the same primary address. That includes one additional adult, up to four teens, provided they were added before April 7, 2025, and up to four child profiles within the household.

To ease the transition for those impacted by the change, Amazon said it will offer a promotional Prime membership for $14.99 for the first year. After that, the standard rates of $14.99 per month or $139 annually apply. This offer is available now through December 31, 2025.

Strategic move to boost subscriptions

This policy shift is widely seen as an effort by Amazon to drive additional Prime subscriptions—especially relevant after the company reportedly fell short of Prime Day signup goals, despite record new member activity during the promotional event’s 25-day stretch.

The announcement has sparked frustration among some subscribers who say that the ability to share shipping benefits was a core reason they retained their membership. Some took to social media platforms to express their intentions to cancel their subscriptions.