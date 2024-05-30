Write a review
Tax Preparation

Finance News

The IRS’s free Direct File will become permanent

The free online tax filing service is currently limited to fairly simple returns

For eligible taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Direct File was apparently a free and simple way to file their 2023 federal tax return. Based on that result, the IRS plans to make Direct File a permanent feature when it’s time to file 2024 returns.

The agency said it is even exploring ways to expand Direct File to make more taxpayers eligible in the 2025 filing season and beyond by examining options to broaden Direct File’s availability.

During the pilot earl...

