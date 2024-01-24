Education News

Is a college degree still the main ticket to the middle class?
Over the last three decades, a college degree has been viewed as the ticket to the middle class. It may be no coincidence that the cost of a four-year degr…
The Biden administration is making another attempt to forgive some student loans. The Department of Education has tweaked its income-driven repayment plans…
Education technology provider Chegg, a company that’s built its fame and fortune on high school and college student services like textbook rentals and onli…
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced that it will be forgiving nearly $4 billion in student loan debt for students who had p…
Studying well-being can help college students improve their own well-being, study finds
Another pause in student loan payments may be coming
FTC reminds student loan borrowers that waivers for forgiveness end October 31
Education Department announces revamp of its student loan program
Biden reaffirms potential plan to forgive some student loan debt taken on by consumers
Most student loan borrowers regret going into debt
Harvard picked as top college in both the U.S. and the world
Preschoolers can improve their reading skills in virtual classrooms, study finds
Physical fitness may also improve kids' concentration in school, study finds
Reading aloud at home may grow resilience for at-risk kids, study finds
Taking time off after high school may make students less likely to go to college
Spouses' education may positively impact their partner's health, study finds
Students who struggle to pay attention in class may be more likely to cheat, study finds
Guided play can be as effective as classroom instruction for kids, study finds
Returning to school to complete your degree can help you earn more money, study finds
School uniforms may not improve kids' behavior, study suggests
Strong parent-teacher relationships may be the key to virtual learning success
Combining virtual and in-person learning is the future of education, study finds
Kids who repeat a grade may be more likely to get bullied, study finds
Identifying as being multilingual may help kids perform better in school
Sleep deprivation hurts college students' mental health, study finds
Proposed legislation could make student loans fully tax-deductible
Active learning leads to better outcomes in the classroom, study finds
Department of Education erases student loans for former ITT Tech students
Education Department to eliminate $5.8 billion in student loans for disabled borrowers
Target to pay for employees’ college tuition and books under new program
Exercise may help kids develop a better vocabulary, study finds
Parents' health may be influenced by their kids' level of education
Practicing handwriting is better than videos or typing for kids learning to read, study suggests
Short breaks may be the key to learning new skills, study finds
Early reading programs can prepare preschoolers for kindergarten, study finds
The ideal student excels in more than just academics, study finds
Test anxiety may be linked to poor sleep and academic outcomes for college students, study finds
Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide free college to U.S. students
USDA to give added flexibility for school and day care meals
Kids' physical fitness may impact their classroom performance, study finds
Reading for fun can lead to better verbal skills
Schools that spend more money on internet access can improve students' academic success
High school students' motivation tends to increase over time, study finds
Democrats push for a $7.6 billion fund for distance learning needs
State-funded pre-K programs may improve kids' math skills, study finds
Teaching kids empathy can improve their creative abilities, study finds
Student debt has surged by over 100 percent in last decade
REDI preschool enrichment program provides better social and emotional benefits, study finds
Teachers who are also mothers face more stress during remote learning, study finds
Being prepared for kindergarten gives kids several advantages as they grow up, study finds
Limiting outside distractions may help students achieve greater academic success, study finds
Academic advantages of going to preschool don’t last long, study finds
Google launches new program to help students pay off loan debt
Former ITT Tech students will have their loans forgiven under new CFPB settlement
Teachers' stress could have a negative impact on students' classroom behavior, study finds
Too much time with screens can hinder kids' performance in school, study finds
Children who struggle with sleep could have poorer well-being, study finds
CDC releases guidelines recommending reopening schools this fall
Spending only 10 minutes out in nature can help students reduce stress
Educational technology works best when students use it actively
Starting school later could have multiple benefits for students
Students defrauded by predatory for-profit colleges are likely to enter 2020 without relief
Technology in the classroom can sometimes be as hurtful as it is helpful
Spanish-speaking children learn English faster when parents read to them in their native language
Chipotle expands college tuition financial assistance for employees
Active learning yields better classroom results from students
Art therapy could help reduce stress among high schoolers
Do students learn more when teachers have an incentive?
Taking music classes can boost performance in other school subjects
New study reveals many teachers are looking for a career change after the 10-year mark
Argosy University closing leaves students scrambling
Trump administration proposes cuts to budget for higher education
Reading scores higher for children who eat lunch
The Princeton Review ranks the nation’s top colleges for 2019
Two methods identified for best supporting children with ADHD in school
Study finds ‘undermatched’ college students are less likely to graduate on time
Study finds vast majority of teachers face high levels of job-related stress
Report finds some millennials are ill-equipped to face adulthood
Former Corinthian College students continue to be denied full debt relief
Citibank to compensate some student loan borrowers
Free online workbook walks students through college prep, financial aid
The graduates making the best progress on student loans, ranked by major
Colleges ranked by prospective students’ top priorities
Federal student loan complaints overtake those from private lenders
FTC and state attorneys general crack down on student loan debt relief firms
Humanities majors losing ground to STEM in U.S. colleges
Study shows homework makes young students more conscientious
Billions in education grant dollars remain unclaimed
Survey finds debt may be discouraging students from college careers
Federal student loan defaults are rising
How tax credits can ease the burden of high college tuition
With or without flood insurance, Hurricane Harvey victims face uncertain future
Survey shows parents are divided when it comes to later school start times
Average student debt doubles in a decade
Educators shouldn't be graded on fostering emotional intelligence, report argues
Senate bill would provide student loan debt relief
States sue Education Department for holding up student loan protections
University of Michigan introduces free tuition program
What families need to earn for kids to graduate debt-free
States want DeVos to act on Corinthian student loan cancellations
Federal complaint filed over incoming student debt relief regulations
Education Department blasted over $6 billion in improper student aid payments
Education Department fumbles attempts to collect student debts
Study: Marijuana and school don't mix
Illinois measure would help consumers struggling to repay student loans
Teachers eye Pokemon GO as a teaching tool
Study confirms that early reading helps children become more literate
Former Corinthian students may have loans forgiven
Purdue buys Kaplan University from the ex-Washington Post Company
One professor’s convoluted journey through FedLoan student loan forgiveness
Attorneys General speak out against rollbacks on student loan protections
Top online colleges in the New York area
Department of Education drops new student loan protections
New York to offer free tuition at public colleges and universities
Education Department may renege on student loan forgiveness program
Report finds college aid fails to close the affordability gap
Trump Administration nixes student debt relief program
DeVry agrees to pay $2.25 million to NY graduates
Why college applicants should clean up their social media
Feds sue student loan servicer Navient
TEACH grants unlawfully converted to delinquent loans, lawsuit alleges
Why college students should move quickly on financial aid requests
Feds approve sale of University of Phoenix but with strings attached
Trump settles Trump University cases, agrees to pay $25 million
1 in 3 rehabilitated student loans may wind up back in default
It's student loan time -- time to pay attention and be realistic
Federal TEACH grants are "legalized theft," betrayed teachers charge
Op-ed: Every career is a STEM career
5 online tutoring companies to help students ace end-of-year exams, AP tests or college-entrance exams
Should parents make their kids do school work during summer break?
New Jobs Sites May Make It Easier to Find a Job
Study: Children Raised at Home or in Day Care do Equally Well in School
Why Does College Cost So Much?
