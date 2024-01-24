Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News

Education News

Latest Articles

Past Articles

August, 2022

Studying well-being can help college students improve their own well-being, study finds

July, 2022

Another pause in student loan payments may be coming

FTC reminds student loan borrowers that waivers for forgiveness end October 31

May, 2022

Education Department announces revamp of its student loan program

April, 2022

Biden reaffirms potential plan to forgive some student loan debt taken on by consumers

Most student loan borrowers regret going into debt

Harvard picked as top college in both the U.S. and the world

Preschoolers can improve their reading skills in virtual classrooms, study finds

Physical fitness may also improve kids' concentration in school, study finds

March, 2022

Reading aloud at home may grow resilience for at-risk kids, study finds

Taking time off after high school may make students less likely to go to college

January, 2022

Spouses' education may positively impact their partner's health, study finds

Students who struggle to pay attention in class may be more likely to cheat, study finds

Guided play can be as effective as classroom instruction for kids, study finds

Returning to school to complete your degree can help you earn more money, study finds

December, 2021

School uniforms may not improve kids' behavior, study suggests

Strong parent-teacher relationships may be the key to virtual learning success

November, 2021

Combining virtual and in-person learning is the future of education, study finds

Kids who repeat a grade may be more likely to get bullied, study finds

Identifying as being multilingual may help kids perform better in school

Sleep deprivation hurts college students' mental health, study finds

October, 2021

Proposed legislation could make student loans fully tax-deductible

Active learning leads to better outcomes in the classroom, study finds

September, 2021

Navient seeks to sell its student loan servicing business

August, 2021

Department of Education erases student loans for former ITT Tech students

Education Department to eliminate $5.8 billion in student loans for disabled borrowers

Target to pay for employees’ college tuition and books under new program

July, 2021

Exercise may help kids develop a better vocabulary, study finds

Parents' health may be influenced by their kids' level of education

Practicing handwriting is better than videos or typing for kids learning to read, study suggests

June, 2021

Short breaks may be the key to learning new skills, study finds

Early reading programs can prepare preschoolers for kindergarten, study finds

May, 2021

The ideal student excels in more than just academics, study finds

April, 2021

Test anxiety may be linked to poor sleep and academic outcomes for college students, study finds

Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide free college to U.S. students

USDA to give added flexibility for school and day care meals

March, 2021

Kids' physical fitness may impact their classroom performance, study finds

Reading for fun can lead to better verbal skills

Schools that spend more money on internet access can improve students' academic success

High school students' motivation tends to increase over time, study finds

February, 2021

Democrats push for a $7.6 billion fund for distance learning needs

State-funded pre-K programs may improve kids' math skills, study finds

Teaching kids empathy can improve their creative abilities, study finds

January, 2021

CDC gives returning to the classroom a vote of confidence

December, 2020

Student debt has surged by over 100 percent in last decade

REDI preschool enrichment program provides better social and emotional benefits, study finds

November, 2020

Teachers who are also mothers face more stress during remote learning, study finds

Being prepared for kindergarten gives kids several advantages as they grow up, study finds

October, 2020

Limiting outside distractions may help students achieve greater academic success, study finds

Academic advantages of going to preschool don’t last long, study finds

September, 2020

Google launches new program to help students pay off loan debt

Former ITT Tech students will have their loans forgiven under new CFPB settlement

Teachers' stress could have a negative impact on students' classroom behavior, study finds

Too much time with screens can hinder kids' performance in school, study finds

August, 2020

Children who struggle with sleep could have poorer well-being, study finds

July, 2020

CDC releases guidelines recommending reopening schools this fall

February, 2020

Spending only 10 minutes out in nature can help students reduce stress

Educational technology works best when students use it actively

December, 2019

Starting school later could have multiple benefits for students

Students defrauded by predatory for-profit colleges are likely to enter 2020 without relief

October, 2019

Technology in the classroom can sometimes be as hurtful as it is helpful

Spanish-speaking children learn English faster when parents read to them in their native language

Chipotle expands college tuition financial assistance for employees

September, 2019

Active learning yields better classroom results from students

July, 2019

Art therapy could help reduce stress among high schoolers

Do students learn more when teachers have an incentive?

Taking music classes can boost performance in other school subjects

April, 2019

New study reveals many teachers are looking for a career change after the 10-year mark

March, 2019

Argosy University closing leaves students scrambling

Trump administration proposes cuts to budget for higher education

February, 2019

Reading scores higher for children who eat lunch

Older Americans increasingly taking on student loan debt

January, 2019

The Princeton Review ranks the nation’s top colleges for 2019

Where have all the teachers gone?

October, 2018

Two methods identified for best supporting children with ADHD in school

September, 2018

Colleges to start tuition-matching to draw in more students

August, 2018

Average cost of college books declines slightly

May, 2018

Study finds ‘undermatched’ college students are less likely to graduate on time

April, 2018

Study finds vast majority of teachers face high levels of job-related stress

Report finds some millennials are ill-equipped to face adulthood

March, 2018

Former Corinthian College students continue to be denied full debt relief

December, 2017

The year-end dilemma of selling college textbooks

November, 2017

Citibank to compensate some student loan borrowers

Free online workbook walks students through college prep, financial aid

October, 2017

The graduates making the best progress on student loans, ranked by major

Colleges ranked by prospective students’ top priorities

Federal student loan complaints overtake those from private lenders

FTC and state attorneys general crack down on student loan debt relief firms

Humanities majors losing ground to STEM in U.S. colleges

Study shows homework makes young students more conscientious

Billions in education grant dollars remain unclaimed

Survey finds debt may be discouraging students from college careers

September, 2017

Federal student loan defaults are rising

How tax credits can ease the burden of high college tuition

With or without flood insurance, Hurricane Harvey victims face uncertain future

August, 2017

Survey shows parents are divided when it comes to later school start times

Average student debt doubles in a decade

A website to help you choose a college major

July, 2017

Educators shouldn't be graded on fostering emotional intelligence, report argues

Senate bill would provide student loan debt relief

States sue Education Department for holding up student loan protections

Will technology drive down the cost of college?

June, 2017

University of Michigan introduces free tuition program

What families need to earn for kids to graduate debt-free

States want DeVos to act on Corinthian student loan cancellations

May, 2017

Federal complaint filed over incoming student debt relief regulations

Education Department blasted over $6 billion in improper student aid payments

Education Department fumbles attempts to collect student debts

Study: Marijuana and school don't mix

Illinois measure would help consumers struggling to repay student loans

Teachers eye Pokemon GO as a teaching tool

Study confirms that early reading helps children become more literate

Former Corinthian students may have loans forgiven

Purdue buys Kaplan University from the ex-Washington Post Company

April, 2017

One professor’s convoluted journey through FedLoan student loan forgiveness

Attorneys General speak out against rollbacks on student loan protections

Top online colleges in the New York area

Department of Education drops new student loan protections

New York to offer free tuition at public colleges and universities

March, 2017

Education Department may renege on student loan forgiveness program

Report finds college aid fails to close the affordability gap

Trump Administration nixes student debt relief program

How reducing drug and alcohol use can improve your GPA

February, 2017

Which colleges give you the most bang for your buck?

January, 2017

DeVry agrees to pay $2.25 million to NY graduates

Why college applicants should clean up their social media

Feds sue student loan servicer Navient

TEACH grants unlawfully converted to delinquent loans, lawsuit alleges

December, 2016

Why college students should move quickly on financial aid requests

Feds approve sale of University of Phoenix but with strings attached

November, 2016

Trump settles Trump University cases, agrees to pay $25 million

October, 2016

1 in 3 rehabilitated student loans may wind up back in default

August, 2016

Is there any way to make college cheaper?

June, 2016

Is college worth it? Ask people paying off student loans

April, 2016

It's student loan time -- time to pay attention and be realistic

October, 2015

Federal TEACH grants are "legalized theft," betrayed teachers charge

September, 2015

Will your college major land you a job after graduation?

August, 2015

School-aged kids are being overloaded with homework

May, 2015

Op-ed: Every career is a STEM career

5 online tutoring companies to help students ace end-of-year exams, AP tests or college-entrance exams

September, 2014

What if you don't like your child's teacher?

February, 2014

College student diet is a growing cause for concern

May, 2013

Should parents make their kids do school work during summer break?

April, 2013

Books are getting shorter; here's why

March, 2013

Are bartending schools really necessary?

January, 2013

Speaking multiple languages may be easier than you think

October, 2012

Why Many Americans Are Simply Clueless About Global Events

February, 2011

Part-Time Jobs Can Cause More Harm Than Good For Teens

January, 2011

New Jobs Sites May Make It Easier to Find a Job

Study: Children Raised at Home or in Day Care do Equally Well in School

October, 2010

Texas Charges Online 'Diploma Mill' With Fraud

August, 2010

For-Profit Schools Get New Scrutiny

February, 2007

Why Does College Cost So Much?

University of Phoenix Staggers Under Growing Criticism

December, 2004

PA Charges Online University with Fraud

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.