Heavy social media use tied to declines in reading skills among adolescents

Regular social media use during early adolescence is linked to weaker reading and vocabulary development over time, new research shows.

Teens who spend more time on social platforms are more likely to struggle with recognizing and pronouncing words.

The findings come as governments worldwide weigh restrictions on youth social media use, including Australia’s recent ban for children under 16.

If your child’s grades have started to suffer, there may be a reason other than not doing their homework.

A new study from the University of Georgia is raising concerns about how frequent social media use may be shaping young minds, linking higher daily use among adolescents to declines in reading ability and vocabulary development over time.

The research, published in the Journal of Research on Adolescence, analyzed longitudinal data from more than 10,000 participants in the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study. Tracking children from around age 10 over the course of six years, researchers found that those who used social media more frequently showed weaker progress in reading and vocabulary skills across four years.

Lead author Cory Carvalho said the findings reflect how the brain adapts to repeated behaviors.

“The brain is like a muscle,” Carvalho said. “If kids spend over eight hours a day using social media, that’s what their brains are going to adapt to and be wired for.”

What exactly is ‘time cost?’

Researchers suggest the issue may be partly due to what they call a “time cost.” Time spent scrolling, posting, and engaging online may displace activities like reading, which are critical for language development.

“There’s a time cost to social media use,” Carvalho said. “If you’re spending time doing one thing, that means you’re not spending time doing another thing.”

The study also found that adolescents who frequently use social media tend to struggle more with attention control. Constant notifications and multitasking may fragment focus, though researchers note the relationship could work both ways — teens who already have trouble concentrating may be more drawn to social platforms.

Not entirely a bad thing

Despite the concerns, the researchers emphasized that social media’s effects are not entirely negative. Adolescents who used social media more often demonstrated faster information processing speeds and quicker reaction times in screen-based tests.

“It’s not necessarily that social media is having only these negative effects or only these positive effects,” said co-author Niyantri Ravindran. “But the negative effects on vocabulary and reading are more expected because social media may reduce opportunities to engage in higher-level cognitive skills.”

The study arrives at a time of growing global debate over children’s access to social media. Australia recently became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16, and other nations are considering similar measures. Days ago, a jury in New Mexico found Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, liable in the death of a child. Meanwhile, platforms are increasingly rolling out age verification tools.

Researchers say the findings add to the urgency of understanding how digital habits affect childhood development.

Recommendations

To help mitigate potential downsides, the study’s authors recommend that parents limit screen time, particularly before bedtime, and consider delaying smartphone ownership. For families needing to stay in touch, simpler phones without social media access may be a practical alternative.

“Social media is new, so everybody’s trying to figure out what we do with this new paradigm,” Carvalho said. “Hopefully, we settle on some norms that work for kids and not for profits.”