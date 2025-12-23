Need a job and a degree? Retail and food service gigs that pay for college

A bunch of retail/food jobs will pay for college (sometimes even a full bachelor’s), and many work for part-timers after a short waiting period

Two types: tuition-free partner degrees (Starbucks/Walmart/Target/Amazon/Chipotle) vs tuition reimbursement (McDonald’s/Kroger/UPS) where you pay first, then get paid back

Watch the fine print: hours + tenure requirements, passing grades, and tuition help over $5,250/year can be taxable

Did you know there are many retail and food-service jobs that will actually pick up a big chunk of your college tuition?

A growing number of big brands now offer “education benefits” that range from a few thousand dollars a year in tuition reimbursement to fully paid bachelor’s degrees at partner schools. Some are part-time friendly and some kick in after just a few months on the job. And a few can realistically get you through a degree with little to no student debt.

Here’s a handy breakdown of who offers what right now.

First, how these tuition jobs usually work

Most programs fall into these two buckets:

Companies partner with specific schools (often online) and pay 100% of tuition and sometimes even your books and fees. You usually have to choose from an approved list of majors and schools. Starbucks, Walmart, Target, Amazon and Chipotle fall in this camp. Traditional tuition reimbursement. This is when you enroll at an accredited school, you pay upfront, and then the employer reimburses you up to a certain dollar amount per year (for example, $3,500–$5,250). McDonald’s, Kroger and UPS are all examples of reimbursement programs.

Most require the following:

A minimum number of hours per week

A waiting period (90 days to a few months)

Passing grades and staying employed through the term

And there’s one more wrinkle: in many cases, tuition help over $5,250 a year can be taxable income, so you’ll want to confirm with HR or a tax pro how that might affect you.

The coffee and food service jobs that help pay for school:

Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most aggressive players.

What they offer: You’ll get 100% upfront tuition at Arizona State University through the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. It’s an online degree and it must be your first bachelor’s degree. No reimbursement paperwork required which is awesome and no “you must stay X years after graduating” clause attached.

You’ll get 100% upfront tuition at Arizona State University through the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. It’s an online degree and it must be your first bachelor’s degree. No reimbursement paperwork required which is awesome and no “you must stay X years after graduating” clause attached. Who qualifies: All U.S. “partners” who are benefits-eligible, which typically means averaging at least 20 hours a week and hitting about 240 hours over three consecutive months.

All U.S. “partners” who are benefits-eligible, which typically means averaging at least 20 hours a week and hitting about 240 hours over three consecutive months. What you can study:150+ online majors at ASU, from business and engineering to social sciences.

Pro tip: If you’re okay with going to an online school and want a straightforward path, Starbucks is one of the few food-service jobs where “my job pays for my bachelor’s” is literally true for a most workers.

Chipotle

Chipotle’s benefits offer a solid mix of tuition-free options and reimbursement.

What they offer: Up to $5,250 per year in tuition assistance, plus some completely “debt-free degree” options for select programs through Guild Education.

Up to $5,250 per year in tuition assistance, plus some completely “debt-free degree” options for select programs through Guild Education. Who qualifies: Both part-time and full-time workers who average at least 15 hours a week. Also, you must for at least four months to qualify.

Both part-time and full-time workers who average at least 15 hours a week. Also, you must for at least four months to qualify. What you can study: A wide range of programs in their Guild catalog, including undergrad and even some graduate options. If you choose a program outside of Guild, you qualify for up to $5,250 in reimbursement.

Pro tip: If you’re already enrolled somewhere and don’t want to switch schools, Chipotle’s reimbursement for programs outside of Guild can be a huge benefit.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s “Archways to Opportunity” program also offers college help, especially for crew and shift managers.

What they offer: Tuition assistance that can cover eligible course costs not already paid by scholarships or grants, with some workers reporting up to $5,250 per year.

Tuition assistance that can cover eligible course costs not already paid by scholarships or grants, with some workers reporting up to $5,250 per year. Who qualifies: Eligibility rules vary by franchise and role, but the program is designed for both crew members and managers. In some cases, workplace training can also translate into college credit.

Pro tip: Because many McDonald’s locations are franchised, ask about the exact Archways benefits at the specific store where you’re applying. Two locations a mile apart may not offer identical support.

Big-box and grocery jobs that pay for school:

Walmart (including Sam’s Club)

Walmart’s Live Better U program has gone from kinda “cheap” to “seriously generous” in the past few years.

What they offer: 100% of tuition and books for eligible associates in more than 200 degree and certificate programs through partner schools. The old “$1 a day” fee is gone and no longer part of the program.

100% of tuition and books for eligible associates in more than 200 degree and certificate programs through partner schools. The old “$1 a day” fee is gone and no longer part of the program. Who qualifies: Around 1.5 million part-time and full-time U.S. associates are eligible once they meet the program’s service requirements.

Target

Target’s education benefit, now branded “Dream to Be,” is another retail job path that can lead to a free college degree.

What they offer: 100% tuition paid for select programs, plus access to roughly 250–500 tuition-free or partially funded programs across 40+ colleges and universities via Guild. Many workers can also get up to $5,250 a year in tuition reimbursement.

100% tuition paid for select programs, plus access to roughly 250–500 tuition-free or partially funded programs across 40+ colleges and universities via Guild. Many workers can also get up to $5,250 a year in tuition reimbursement. Who qualifies: U.S. part-time and full-time team members at stores, distribution centers and contact centers, subject to hours and tenure rules.

Kroger (and Kroger family brands)

If you’re near a Kroger-owned store (Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, etc.), it’s worth asking about their continuing-education benefit.

What they offer: Up to $3,500 per year and as much as $21,000 total in tuition reimbursement over your career. It can apply to everything from GED courses through doctoral programs, as long as they’re approved.

Up to $3,500 per year and as much as $21,000 total in tuition reimbursement over your career. It can apply to everything from GED courses through doctoral programs, as long as they’re approved. Who qualifies: Both part-time and full-time associates; most recipients so far have been hourly workers.

Pro tip: If you’re planning to stay with a company for several years while you finish school, a “lifetime max” benefit like Kroger’s can quietly add up to a huge tuition discount.

Warehouse and delivery jobs that help fund college:

While these 2 companies are not brick & mortar retail jobs, they’re the kinds of hourly jobs that a lot of students would consider.

Amazon

Amazon’s Career Choice program is a major education benefit in the warehouse and logistics job space.

What they offer: Pre-paid tuition and reimbursement of books and fees up to an annual maximum. In many cases, Amazon now funds full college tuition as well as GED, ESL and certificate programs, with no lifetime cap as long as you remain eligible.

Pre-paid tuition and reimbursement of books and fees up to an annual maximum. In many cases, Amazon now funds full college tuition as well as GED, ESL and certificate programs, with no lifetime cap as long as you remain eligible. Who qualifies: Hourly employees in eligible roles after 90 days of employment.

UPS

If you’re okay with a physical job and odd hours, UPS’s “Earn & Learn” is one of the more generous classic tuition reimbursement packages.

What they offer: Up to $5,250 per calendar year in tuition assistance, with a lifetime cap around $25,000 for most part-time employees.

Up to $5,250 per calendar year in tuition assistance, with a lifetime cap around $25,000 for most part-time employees. Who qualifies: Both management and non-management workers at participating locations qualify, including most part-timers. Be aware that some locations require you to stay through a “work-through” date after the term to receive reimbursement.

Pro tip: UPS and Amazon jobs can be easier to schedule around classes if you’re willing to work early mornings, nights or weekends. When you’re comparing offers, look at both the hourly wage and the annual tuition number together.