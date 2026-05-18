Recess isn’t a luxury — Pediatricians say it’s essential

The American Academy of Pediatrics says recess is critical for children’s health, learning, and emotional well-being.

Updated guidance recommends protecting recess time for students of all ages, including teens.

Experts say breaks during the school day help children focus, manage stress, and retain information better.

For years, recess has often been treated as extra time in the school day — something that can be shortened, skipped, or taken away when academic pressures rise. But the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says that approach may be hurting students more than helping them.

In a newly updated policy statement – the first in over a decade – the group argues that recess is a necessary part of healthy child development and academic success, not simply a break from learning. The guidance, published in the journal Pediatrics, is the organization’s first major update on recess in 13 years and reflects newer research on learning, stress, memory, and social development.

“Recess should look different as children get older, but it remains just as essential for a middle- or high-school student as they move from the playground to more social experiences,” Robert Murray, MD, FAAP, a lead author of the policy statement from the AAP Council on School Health, said in a news release.

“Research tells us that breaks from classroom instruction help students of all ages to reset, focus better, and manage stress when they return to learning.”

The new guidance

According to the policy, students benefit from regular breaks during the school day because the brain needs time to process and retain new information.

The AAP says recess gives children and teens an opportunity to reset mentally, move their bodies, and interact socially in ways that classroom instruction alone cannot provide.

The updated guidance emphasizes that recess matters for students of every age, not just younger children. While older students may spend recess differently than elementary schoolers, the organization says middle and high school students still benefit from stepping away from structured academic work.

Researchers cited in the policy found that breaks can improve concentration, reduce stress, and support emotional well-being when students return to class.

The AAP also recommends that recess be treated as protected personal time and not taken away as punishment because of academic performance. The organization points to evidence showing that physical activity and unstructured social interaction can support memory retention, confidence-building, and relationship skills.

The guidance notes that recess can include many different types of activities, from active outdoor play to quieter social interaction indoors.

What this means for consumers

For families, the updated recommendations may offer reassurance that play and downtime are not distractions from learning. Instead, pediatric experts say they are part of the learning process itself.

Parents may also see this guidance as encouragement to ask schools how recess is handled, whether breaks are protected, and how students are supported socially and physically throughout the day.

The policy ultimately frames recess as a basic support for children’s overall development — one that helps students learn more effectively while also supporting their mental and physical health.