Want a job AI won’t steal? Start here

Health care and applied science careers dominate the list of top-paying, fast-growing jobs least likely to be replaced by AI.

Experts say jobs that rely on human skills like empathy, judgment, and critical thinking are proving the most AI-resistant.

Job seekers can use AI as a tool to enhance their search—but human qualities still matter most in landing and succeeding in these roles.





While there are several benefits associated with artificial intelligence (AI), some consumers may have fears surrounding the technology – especially as it pertains to the job market.

To help ease some of those fears, Resume Genius put together a list of the top 10 highest-paying, fastest-growing jobs that AI won’t replace.

ConsumerAffairs also interviewed career expert Eva Chan to get the latest on how AI is impacting the job market, how job seekers can use AI to their advantage, and more.

The list

Researchers at Resume Genius created the list by identifying roles with a median annual salary of at least $49,500, a projected job growth rate of over 10% during the decade, and an automation risk below 50%, based on a specialized risk calculator.

Here’s a look at the list:

Computer and information research scientist

Median salary: $149,910

Estimated job growth: 26%

AI job takeover risk: 31%

Physician assistant

Median salary: $133,260

Estimated job growth: 28%

AI job takeover risk: 0%

Nurse practitioner

Median salary: $132,050

Estimated job growth: 40%

AI job takeover risk: 0%

Veterinarian

Median salary: $125,510

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 7%

Medical and health services manager

Median salary: $117,960

Estimated job growth: 29%

AI job takeover risk: 16%

Speech-language pathologist

Median salary: $95,410

Estimated job growth: 18%

AI job takeover risk: 9%

Operations research analyst

Median salary: $91,290

Estimated job growth: 23%

AI job takeover risk: 42%

Epidemiologist

Median salary: $83,980

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 7%

Logistician

Median salary: $80,880

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 38%

Wind turbine technician

Median salary: $62,580

Estimated job growth: 60%

AI job takeover risk: 39%

How is AI affecting the job market?

According to Chan, AI is changing the job market in visible and subtle ways.

“It’s automating certain tasks, especially in roles where the work follows a set routine,” she said. “We’re already seeing fewer openings in areas like data entry, payroll, and basic customer support as more of that work gets handled by software. These jobs still matter, but the number of people companies hire for them is declining.

“We’re also seeing something else: jobs that rely on human presence, care, and judgment are growing. According to our research at Resume Genius, the fastest-growing roles in the next decade aren’t in coding or automation. They’re in health care and applied science, which are fields that require critical thinking, people skills, and decision-making in real time.”

Using AI to your advantage

If you’re on the job hunt, there are ways to utilize AI to your advantage.

“AI can take a lot of the friction out of the job search,” Chan explained. “It’s great for getting unstuck or acting as an assistant by helping you polish a resume, suggest better phrasing, or match your experience to a job description. You can also use it to prep for interviews or keep track of where you’ve applied.”

However, despite the benefits, Chan encourages job seekers to keep humanity at the center of their job hunt.

“The strongest applications still feel human,” she said. “Use AI to help you start a draft or check your formatting, then make sure you’re adding context and personality that show why you’re a good fit for the role. A thoughtful application will always stand out, especially in industries like health care where soft skills like empathy and clear communication are critical to the work.”

Looking to the future

Despite the ways that AI is changing things, Chan believes there are still opportunities for job seekers – now and in the future.

“One encouraging trend is that many of the careers showing long-term stability are also the kinds of work that feel meaningful to many people,” she said. “Jobs involving health care, science, and technical problem-solving usually give people the chance to keep learning and taking on more responsibility over time.

“As you gain experience, the work itself can shift. You might handle more complex cases, use new tools, or work on bigger projects. That kind of growth is part of why these roles stay valuable, even as technology changes. AI might speed things up, but it’s not replacing real human thinking anytime soon. If you’re staying curious and building skills that are useful across different tools or teams, you’re in a good spot.”