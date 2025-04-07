Trump orders national parks to stay open despite staff shortages

Key Points:

A new Trump administration mandate requires all national parks to remain open, even amid deep staffing cuts and operational strain.

The order prohibits local closures without top-level approval, prompting backlash from conservation groups and park officials.

Critics warn the directive could jeopardize visitor safety and park preservation during what’s expected to be a record summer season.

The Trump administration has ordered that all national parks and historic sites remain open, regardless of staffing shortages or operational challenges — a move conservation leaders say puts both visitors and parklands at risk.

The directive, issued Thursday by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, states that the goal is to keep parks “open and accessible for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people.” But it also requires that any changes to operating hours or closures be approved by top Interior officials, removing that authority from on-the-ground park managers.

The timing of the order is raising alarm. Last year, national parks drew a record 331 million visitors, and summer is expected to bring even higher foot traffic.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service (NPS) is grappling with severe staffing shortages after the administration cut about 1,000 jobs and hundreds more employees took buyouts.

Critics sound alarm

“This order is reckless and out of touch,” said Kristen Brengel, senior vice president at the National Parks Conservation Association. the Los Angeles Times reported. “It’s micromanagement at its worst, creating more red tape when park staff are already dangerously thin and dealing with peak visitation season.”

Brengel warned that stripping local officials of their authority to temporarily close parts of parks due to weather, maintenance, or safety concerns could leave visitors vulnerable and park resources unprotected.

The Association of National Park Rangers echoed those concerns. In a recent statement, president Rick Mossmans aid workers are “being systematically robbed of their abilities to meet their mission” and protect the land effectively.

Strain on beloved sites

From Yosemite to Joshua Tree, iconic national parks across the country — especially in California — are expected to face growing challenges. Reduced staffing levels could mean longer lines, fewer search and rescue resources, and less maintenance of restrooms and campsites during a season of intense visitor demand.

The new mandate, conservation groups argue, risks turning America’s most treasured public lands into overcrowded and under-supported destinations, undermining the very mission of the National Park Service.