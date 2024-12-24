The biggest toy recalls of 2024

Dangerous chemicals, choking and lead are the top causes of the biggest toy recalls in 2024.

There were more than 22 million toys recalled in 2024 as of Dec. 19, largely due to a massive recall of Miniverse kitchen toys containing chemicals that caused eye, skin and respiratory problems, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which regulates toys and children products.

By number of units, most of the recalls were because of toys containing unsafe chemicals or toxic materials such as lead or phthalates, followed by risks of choking.

Among the 10 biggest toy recalls, most followed reports of injuries or incidents, except for those involving toxic materials that need further testing to determine the long-term effects, Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director at nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group, told ConsumerAffairs.

"The exceptions are the ones that involved excessive levels of lead or phthalates," she said. "Whether those toxins lead to illnesses or health conditions down the road remain to be seen."

Toy makers are required to meet strict safety standards, but something is going wrong in either the testing or manufacturing, Murray said.

"It's just a shame that it takes injuries or near tragedies for companies to realize the toys that they've been selling are dangerous," she said.

What were the 10 biggest toy recalls of 2024?

1. Miniverse Make It Mini Sets

Estimated units: 21 million

21 million Hazard: Chemical

Chemical What happened: MGA Entertainment recalled 38 different Miniverse toy cooking sets in June because they contained "resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults," the CPSC said. There were 26 reports from children and adults, including skin burns and irritation and respiratory irritation and one report of asthma being triggered. They sold at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby, among other stores and online, for between $7 to $13 individually and $14 to $52 for box sets from Oct. 2022 through June 2024.

2. Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and Garden Sets

Estimated units: 459,000

459,000 Hazard: Lead

Lead What happened: Red Toolbox recalled hundreds of thousands of Stanley-branded children garden sets in September because "the painted long hoe and rake of the recalled garden set contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children," the CPSC said. No injuries were reported. They sold exclusively at Costco for about $35 from Feb. 2024 through June 2024.

3. Fisher-Price Baby Dumbells

Estimated units: 366,200

366,200 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Toy giant Fisher-Price recalled hundreds of thousands of baby bicep dumbell toys in August because "the gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants," the CPSC said. There were seven reports of the dumbell coming off, but no injuries. They sold at Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target for about $18 from April 2020 through Aug. 2024.

4. Happiness USA Liquid Rolling Candy

Estimated units: 290,000

290,000 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Twenty Four Six Foods recalled hundreds of thousands of rolling candy in March because "the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death," the CPSC said. A seven-year old choked on the ball and had to have surgery in July 2023. They sold at Kosher market stores for about $2 from Jan. 2018 through July 2023.

5. Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends Figures

Estimated units: 204,000

204,000 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Toy giant Fisher-Price recalled classic Disney figurines in March because "the heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," the CPSC said. There were three reports of the head detaching, including one report of a child putting the head in their mouth, but no injuries. They sold at Walmart, Kohls, Meijer, HEB and Kroger for about $20 from May 2023 through Feb. 2024.

6. Lovevery Slide and Seek Ball Runs

Estimated units: 47,000

47,000 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Lovevery recalled tens of thousands of slide-and-seek ball runs in February because "the packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the ball run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children," the CPSC said. There were 39 reports of the wooden knob detaching, but no injuries. They sold at Lovevery.com as part of a kit for about $120 from June 2023 through Nov. 2023.

7. Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soothers

Estimated units: 25,900

25,900 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Dreamgro had to recall plushies for infants because the "toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," the CPSC said. There was one report of the star detaching, but no injuries. They sold at Beall’s Outlet Stores, Burlington Merchandising, DD'S Discounts, Macy’s Backstage, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, and TJ Maxx for between $6 and $9 from Jan. 2024 through May 2024.

8. Yaomiao Rhinestone Silver Tiaras

Estimated units: 12,440

12,440 Hazard: Lead

Lead What happened: Chinese manufacturer Yaomiao had to recall thousands of toy tiaras in January because "rhinestones embedded in the recalled tiaras contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the CPSC said. No injuries were reported. They sold exclusively on Amazon.com by seller LordRoadS for about $19 for a set of four from Jan. 2021 through Nov. 2023.

9. Shawshank LEDz Squeeze Plush Balls

Estimated units: 9,600

9,600 Hazard: Injury

Injury What happened: Shawshank LEDz had to recall thousands of its plushies in August because the "squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. If the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, posing an injury hazard," the CPSC said. There were two incidents reported, including a child needing their eyes flushed by a medical professional to remove glitter. They sold at Ace Hardware for about $5 from March 2024 through July 2024.

10. Cotton On Kids Pinwheels

Estimated units: 8,500

8,500 Hazard: Choking

Choking What happened: Cotton On USA recalled thousands of pinwheels in May because the "fastener cap can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," the CPSC said. There was one report of a child swallowing the fastener cap after it came loose. They were given away for free at Cotton On Kids stores for free from April 2024 through Jan. 2024.

All images of recalled toys are via the CPSC.