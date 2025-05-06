Poison centers see jump in kids’ vitamin A cases during measles outbreak

Key takeaways:

America’s Poison Centers have shared that locations across the country are seeing a significant increase in calls related to vitamin A since the start of the measles outbreak.

Experts say that children hospitalized with measles may receive vitamin A in an attempt to reduce the risk of serious complications. However, parents across the country have been calling poison centers with more regularity since the start of the measles outbreak.

“At times, vitamin A may be used in the management of patients hospitalized for measles to reduce the risk of serious complications,” said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“Since taking too much vitamin A can make you sick, this supplement should only be used under the direct care and supervision of a medical provider treating a patient with measles.”

An increase in calls

Insights from the National Poison Data System (NPDS) revealed the recent uptick in vitamin A-related calls to poison centers around the country.

Their work showed that there were 86 pediatric vitamin A exposures reported to poison centers from January 1 – March 31, 2025. Compared to that same time period in 2024, that figure represents a nearly 39% increase.

While there has been no increase in the severity of related poisonings, the increase in calls directly correlates to the ongoing measles outbreak.

Experts from America’s Poison Centers explain that overusing vitamin A can be toxic, and any and all use should be directed by a medical professional. Additionally, the MMR vaccine remains the best way for parents to protect their children from measles.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin A poisoning

America’s Poison Centers also shared some of the primary signs and symptoms related to vitamin A poisoning. These include:

Nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain

Headache due to intracranial pressure

Bone pain

Liver damage

Vision changes

Consumers are encouraged to contact Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 or PoisonHelp.org if they suspect an overdose or have concerns.