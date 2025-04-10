Write a review
  2. News
  3. Inflation

Inflation declined in March for the first time in five years

Falling prices at the gas pump contributed to the first decline in inflation in five years in March - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Falling gasoline prices made the difference

Key takeaways

  • Inflation sees rare decline: In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.1%—the first monthly decline in inflation in five years. This drop was mainly driven by a 6.3% decrease in gasoline prices.

  • Mixed sector trends: While energy and medical care costs declined (energy index down 2.4%, medical care down 1.1%), food and shelter costs continued to rise. Grocery prices increased 0.5%, particularly in meat, poultry, fish, and eggs (up 1.3%), while the shelter index rose 0.2%, reflecting continued pressure on housing.

  • Persistent food price pressures: Despite the overall decline in inflation, food costs—especially for groceries and dining out—remain a pain point for consumers. Grocery prices rose for the first time in two months, and restaurant prices climbed 0.4%, underlining ongoing affordability challenges in everyday expenses.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation went down instead of going up. The Consumer Price Index declined in March by 0.1% after rising 0.2% in February.

Over the last 12 months, the nation’s inflation rate is 2.4%, getting closer to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

What changed? The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the index for energy fell 2.4%, led by a 6.3% decline in the index for gasoline. That more than offset increases in the cost of electricity and natural gas.

The cost of medical care declined by 1.1% and is up just 1% on the year. The cost of transportation services fell by 1.4% after declining by 0.8% in February.

However, the tame inflation numbers might not feel so tame at the supermarket. The food index rose 0.4% in March. 

Food prices are still rising

The cost of food consumed at home – the category for grocery prices – rose 0.5% after being flat in February. Fruits and vegetables saw the biggest month-over-month decline, falling by 0.5%. 

The cost of bakery products, dairy and beverages all rose. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs posted the largest one-month increase, rising by 1.3%, largely due to egg prices, which hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen.

The index for food consumed away from home – the category for restaurants – rose 0.4%, the same as the month before.

The cost of shelter also continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace. The shelter index rose 0.2% after a 0.3% rise in February. The cost of rent rose by 0.3% while the owner’s equivalent of rent rose by 0.4%.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.