How DoorDash is stepping in for SNAP families

DoorDash is delivering one million free meals nationwide through its food-bank network.

The company is waiving delivery and service fees on grocery orders for eligible SNAP (EBT) recipients at partner stores.

Additional aid: DoorDash is also donating fresh and shelf-stable food and essentials from its DashMart locations to food banks.

With the looming threat of a funding interruption for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — potentially affecting more than 40 million Americans — DoorDash is mobilizing an emergency response to address the immediate hunger risks.

Families, working households, seniors, and children could all face increased food insecurity if the program’s benefits pause. Recognizing that gap, DoorDash has stepped up with a suite of consumer-facing and food-bank-facing actions aimed at helping people stretch their resources until the federal program is restored.

“No one should go hungry in America – period,” Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash, said in a news release.

“Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

The specifics of the effort

Here’s a breakdown of what DoorDash is doing:

One million free meals via food-bank partners. Through its initiative called Project DASH, DoorDash is supporting over 300 food-bank and pantry partners across the country by waiving merchant/delivery fees and enabling distributions. This effort is estimated to equal about one million meals in November.

Fee-free grocery orders for SNAP recipients . If you use your SNAP/EBT card and have it linked in your DoorDash account, then at participating grocery stores (including names like Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans) you’ll get your delivery fee and service fee waived on one eligible order between November 1 and November 30.

Food and essentials donations from DashMart. DoorDash will also donate fresh produce, shelf-stable items and household essentials from its DashMart fulfillment locations to food banks in communities that are likely to be impacted by any shortfall of SNAP benefits.

For consumers, this means if you receive SNAP benefits and shop through DoorDash at one of the designated grocery partners, you can take advantage of waived fees this coming November.

How to claim the deal